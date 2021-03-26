Atlanta speakeasy with pizza, cigars, and secret password hits The Colony

A speakeasy bar concept from Atlanta, Georgia, is coming to Texas, with the first location opening in the Dallas area. Called Red Phone Booth, it'll open at Grandscape, the mixed-use development in the Colony.

A release says that it'll open in The Grotto, Grandscape's entertainment and dining hub, in mid-summer.

Red Phone Booth is a lounge founded in Atlanta, known for its 1920s Prohibition atmosphere. The name is key: The only way you gain entry is by dialing a secret phone number on a rotary phone in an antique London red phone booth. #exclusive

They serve:

food, including Neapolitan-style pizza

craft cocktails using fresh-squeezed juices

cigars, which they elevate via a walk-in humidor and a high-tech air filtration system

First launched in downtown Atlanta in 2016, Red Phone Booth is in expansion mode. They have a location in Nashville, plus one set to open in Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood this summer, followed by two franchise locations in Florida later in 2020.

The Grandscape location with be a 4700-square-foot space across from Quartino, an Italian restaurant and wine bar. If you've been there, you know what we're talking about.

But their more meaningful neighbor is the Cigars International retail store, also on the property, with whom they'll form a symbiotic relationship. Cigar enthusiasts can buy a cigar, then mosey on over to Red Booth (after dialing the secret phone number on the rotary phone in the antique London red phone booth, that is) and light up their cigar on-site.

They're investing time, money, and effort to combat the smoke with these high-tech tools:

a fresh Air Makeup system - a 100 percent fresh outdoor air system accompanied by seven 2,500 cfm air purifiers to replace and scrub the air in the venue approximately every three minutes.

Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization, a cutting-edge air purification available that breaks down and render viruses inactive. They say that this technology is used at the Mayo Clinic and Johns Hopkins.

Red Phone Booth founder Stephen de Haan says in a release that they were impressed by the passion and enthusiasm of the Grandscape team as well as its collection of boutiques, shops, dining, and entertainment.

"We are extremely excited for guests to turn back time 100 years to the roaring 20s and enjoy our award winning prohibition experience," de Haan says.

Developed by Nebraska Furniture Mart, Grandscape will comprise three million-plus square feet of retail, entertainment, dining, residential, office, and attractions. Construction is underway on the first phase of the 95-acre lifestyle center and includes Galaxy Theatres, Andretti Indoor Karting & Games, Nebraska Furniture Mart, and Scheels sports store.