On the Border space on Knox St Dallas will become market-cafe

Dallas' Knox Street lands another tenant, this one a market-cafe: Foxtrot, a chain from Chicago with two locations in Dallas, will open its third location at 3130 Knox St.

According to a release, it'll open in late 2022.

The address at 3130 Knox St. was once home to Mexican restaurant On The Border, which closed in 2019.

Foxtrot was founded in Chicago in 2013, with coffee, lunch, late-night food, beer, wine, gifts, and everyday essentials delivered in under an hour via its app and website. They landed in Dallas in 2019, first opening a location in Uptown at 2822 McKinney Ave., followed by a second location near SMU.

"We’re always drawn to neighborhoods that have a strong sense of community and celebrate local food, art, and culture," says Foxtrot's CEO and co-founder Mike LaVitola, completely skipping over the fact that these particular neighborhoods in Dallas which they are drawn to are also ritzy. I mean, South Dallas also has a strong sense of community and surely celebrates local food, art, and culture, and yet no Foxtrots.

This location will function as an all-day café, with a coffee bar, grab-and-go offerings, pantry staples, and sommelier selected wine available to enjoy in-store or to order for pickup and "30-minute delivery" via the Foxtrot App.

The store will also have a patio on Knox Street for guests to enjoy a coffee, glass of wine or quick meal.

Other recent openings announced for the area include a restaurant from Duro Hospitality (The Charles, Sister) which will open in the former Highland Park Pharmacy space, and Pizzana, a pizzeria from the founders of Sprinkles cupcakes, slated to open in April.