Shaved snow stand opens at cool DeSoto market with gourmet and vegan flavors

Shaved snow fans in Dallas got a cold chill from the recent news that Ruby's Sno-Balls, the beloved snow stand in East Dallas, would not be returning in 2021. Hooray for Snow On The Rox, a gourmet snow company, here to offer solace as well as some impressively fluffy flavored shaved snow.

Snow on the Rox is a snow-cone trailer parked in a permanent location at 324 E. Belt Line Rd. in DeSoto, aka the Grow DeSoto Market Place, where it shares space with other delicious food shops and vendors doing smoothies, popcorn, desserts, kombucha, candles, and jewelry.

Owner Roxanne Saldana, who works as a high school counselor, first bought her trailer in 2018 as a side project. She found a permanent home in 2020.

"I started out as a traditional snow cone trailer doing special events," she says. "After I became vegan, I wanted my business to reflect that, and it also makes Snow on the Rox stand out from everyone else."

That means oat cream in place of regular cream, and coconut whipped cream instead of dairy. Toppings include fresh fruit, and she makes her own syrups.

"For most of my flavors, I order concentrate from a company in New Orleans but I make my own syrups," she says. "I do a hibiscus mint, Mexican vanilla with lemon, and a green tea."

She offers 30 flavors, including her gourmet options as well as a combination of classic New Orleans and Mexican flavors such as chamoy; she makes the sweet chamoy paste herself. Sugar-free flavors are a big draw.

She also has a unique snow-to-go option.

"You get a cooler of snow, plus three flavors and toppings, with cups and spoons, so you can make your own snocones when you get home," she says. "It makes about 18 snow cones, and we offer delivery so that the snow stays fresh. Our snow is the most realistic snow; when you pour on the syrup, it becomes creamy."

In addition to her shaved snow, she sells a small collection of nifty foodie items made by other entrepreneurs including vegan ribs and steaks from Boneless Butcher; tamales from OMG Vegan Tamales; and Mama Ruthie's Aztec Salsa, a startup by her mother, using a recipe from Roxanne's great grandmother who was part Aztec Indian.

"I like to partner with small business owners, preferably women, and we sell out of that salsa every week," she says.

On Saturday April 3, she'll host her 2021 season Grand Opening from 12-6 pm, wth free snow cones and other giveaways. From there, she'll bet open five days a week until the summer, when she expands to 6 days per week, maybe even 7.