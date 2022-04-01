Famed Dallas pitmaster opens innovative new BBQ spot in Farmers Branch

A new barbecue restaurant featuring a name-brand chef is about to debut: Crossbuck BBQ, from pitmaster Tim McLaughlin of Lockhart Barbecue fame will open in Farmers Branch at 4400 Spring Valley Rd.

According to a release, it'll open on April 4, with a menu that blends BBQ with flavors and traditions from around the globe; with a modern approach to smoking food and a philosophy that focuses on pleasing customers. This is a solid philosophy in regards to customers, any alternative would not likely be sustainable.

McLaughlin will remain a co-owner of Lockhart, but he'll be focused on Crossbuck.

McLaughlin is a graduate of Le Cordon Bleu who spent the early part of his career in fine dining. He entered the BBQ world after moving to Texas and was at Lockhart for a decade. This is not his first venture outside Lockhart; in 2016, he partnered with chef Ryan Carberry on a short-lived chicken restaurant called Farmbyrd Rotisserie & Fry, which has since closed.

"I think time and the pandemic have changed what people want out of a restaurant," McLaughlin says in a statement. "Our goal at Crossbuck is to not just create delicious food and a great atmosphere, but to continually push the envelope."

McLaughlin is partnered with Damian Avila, a pitmaster and accomplished chef and operator in his own right. They'll use two custom designed 15-foot M Grill smokers, which are triple-insulated, temperature-controlled, wood burning smokers that can smoke at least 800 pounds of meat each day, and will reside in front of the restaurant. None of that hiding it out behind the place.

Their fusion of traditional BBQ with classical French and Asian cooking techniques will display in a menu that includes BBQ basics such as brisket, ribs, sausage, and turkey, as well as more conventional options such as salmon and prime rib.

An array of sides include:

Baked Beans with soy-smoked onion and Anaheim chili

Hominy with epazote and cotija

Smoked & Roasted Potatoes with smoked scallion and olive oil

Mac N' Cheese with Vermont white cheddar cheese and smoked garlic

Seasonal Vegetables with smoked three onion butter

Miso Honey Slaw with miso, honey and pickled ginger

The newly designed space features earthy colors and a clean, industrial style with dine-in seating and an outdoor patio with picnic tables. Crossbuck will also offer catering and carry-out through online ordering.