New round of margaritas from Tex-Mex chain Taco Cabana includes pickle flavor

Tex-Mex chain Taco Cabana has launched the 2021 edition of MargaritaPalooza, unveiling a dozen margarita options, including one of the buzziest and yet unexpected flavors around: pickle. As in, a pickle-flavored margarita.

The new margaritas will be available beginning April 7, and are part of what seems to be emerging as an annual event that premiered in 2020. The lineup include nine new flavors and three classics. All margaritas are available for $2 all day, every day, at participating restaurants in Texas.

Nine new limited-time MargaritaPalooza flavors include:

Pineapple Jalapeno

Dragonfruit

Pickle

Violet

Orange

Pistachio

Orange Cream

Chili Lime Cucumber

Pineapple Banana

They join three classics: Lime, Strawberry, and Mango.

The new flavors represent an interesting combination of trendiness (dragonfruit, pickle) and flavors that one might find at a gourmet shaved ice stand (chili lime cucumber, pineapple jalapeno).

This follows the 2020 debut of Margaritapalooza, whose flavors included frose, watermelon, and Dr Pepper. All good flavors but they pale in comparison to the mighty pickle, which is at peak popularity in DFW with the East Dallas store called Pickletopia, and the pickle-flavored beer from Martin House Brewing in Fort Worth.

Pickle is so hot right now.

The flavors are available at all locations in San Antonio, Austin, Houston, Dallas, and Fort Worth — all the cities covered by CultureMap.

Fiesta Restaurant Group President and CEO Rich Stockinger notes in a statement that Taco Cabana remains "the go-to destination in Texas for great-tasting, uniquely-flavored margaritas at a fantastic value."

Simultaneous to the launch of MargaritaPalooza, Taco Cabana is also introducing three new street tacos:

Carne Asada topped with chopped cilantro and diced onion

Pork Adobado topped with chopped cilantro and pickled red onions

Pollo Adobado topped with cilantro lime ranch and cotija cheese

They're available in a three-pack for $5.

There's also a new chicken milanesa torta, featuring a breaded chicken breast on telera bread with refried beans, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, and cilantro lime ranch.

And they're bringing back peach empanadas, in a two-pack for $3.

All menu items, including MargaritaPalooza margaritas, can be ordered online at tacocabana.com or via the MYTC! App for convenient curbside pick-up.

TC drive-throughs are open for food and alcohol purchases and select Taco Cabana dining rooms and patios are open for on-site dining as well.

Currently, San Antonio residents can order alcohol and food delivery online or via the Taco Cabana app. Members of the MYTC! Loyalty Program also earn reward points for each alcoholic beverage purchase.