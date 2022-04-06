Globe Life Field in Arlington debuts 3 new food stands for 2022 season

Baseball season is back and so is a new lineup of ballpark food being served at Globe Life Field in Arlington.
The Texas Rangers and foodservice and retail partner Delaware North are not only debuting new specialty food items, but this year they have three new hospitality spaces for you to eat and drink at.
New venues
Three new venues include a pop-up spot and a cocktail loungey place, as follows:
- Arlington Eats. Located near Section 101, this will feature pop-up outposts of local restaurants during weekend games and select events. Arlington’s Hurtado Barbecue Co. will be the featured concept for the first two games, followed by Ella B’s Restaurant on April 15-17, and Prince Lebanese Grill on April 29-31. Hurtado Barbecue will return May 13-15.
- 421 Food Hall. Located on the upper concourse near Section 225, this space features buffet-style dining with a mix of open seating at picnic and high-top tables, along with an exclusive lounge for season ticket holders. It's named for the Rangers' first game in Arlington on April 21, 1972.
- The High Ball bar. Adjacent to the 421 Food Hall, it will serve specialty cocktails and beer and is accessible to fans near Section 223. The release says it features a "cocktail lounge vibe," with couches, lounge chairs, side chairs, and a mix high-top and traditional tables. Got all your seating options, yes it does.
Food items
In a statement, Casey Rapp, Delaware North's inimitable general manager at the ballpark, says their culinary team "has been hard at work this offseason, creating a fun mix of new items for the 2022 season that feature creative twists on fan-favorites – with a range of regional flavors and products."
New food items include:
- Alligator Corn Dog: Alligator Andouille sausage in corn dog batter, available at the Bullpen Grill at Section 125.
- Chicken Fried Brisket Sandwich: Nolan Ryan brisket, smoked in-house, battered, and fried, then piled on Texas Toast with pickles, red onions and Sweet Baby Ray's barbecue sauce, available at the Sweet Baby Ray's stand at Section 125.
- Brisket Egg Rolls: Created by a Rangers fan in 2020 as part of a recipe contest, with shredded brisket and Napa cabbage, rolled in an eggroll wrap and fried. Served with Togarashi-seasoned fries and Sweet Baby Ray's barbecue sauce. Available at the Go Deep Fried stands at Sections 121, 225, and 230.
- Vegan Bratwurst: Impossible vegan bratwurst served on a vegan roll with grilled onions. Available at the Vegan Cart at Section 101.
- Vegan Chicken Salad: Classic salad sandwich, with vegan chicken. Served with Terra Chips and sliced vegan bread. Available at the concession locations at Sections 101 and 205.
- Golden Chick Loaded Fries: Golden Chick battered fries topped with Ricos Nacho Cheese, bacon bits, and Ricos Jalapenos. Available at the Golden Chick stand at Section 128.
- Mac and Cheese Nachos: Tostitos tortilla chips with Ricos Cheese Sauce, mac & cheese, pico de gallo, Ricos Jalapenos, and sour cream. Available at concession stands at Sections 106 and 225.
- Cornbread Chili Pie Dog: Texas chili Angus beef hot dog with cornbread subbing in for the bun, topped with Texas Chili chili, cheddar cheese, and Ricos Jalapenos. Available at concessions stands at Sections 132 and 225.