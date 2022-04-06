Globe Life Field in Arlington debuts 3 new food stands for 2022 season

Baseball season is back and so is a new lineup of ballpark food being served at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

The Texas Rangers and foodservice and retail partner Delaware North are not only debuting new specialty food items, but this year they have three new hospitality spaces for you to eat and drink at.

New venues

Three new venues include a pop-up spot and a cocktail loungey place, as follows:

Arlington Eats . Located near Section 101, this will feature pop-up outposts of local restaurants during weekend games and select events. Arlington’s Hurtado Barbecue Co. will be the featured concept for the first two games, followed by Ella B’s Restaurant on April 15-17, and Prince Lebanese Grill on April 29-31. Hurtado Barbecue will return May 13-15.

421 Food Hall . Located on the upper concourse near Section 225, this space features buffet-style dining with a mix of open seating at picnic and high-top tables, along with an exclusive lounge for season ticket holders. It's named for the Rangers' first game in Arlington on April 21, 1972.

The High Ball bar. Adjacent to the 421 Food Hall, it will serve specialty cocktails and beer and is accessible to fans near Section 223. The release says it features a "cocktail lounge vibe," with couches, lounge chairs, side chairs, and a mix high-top and traditional tables. Got all your seating options, yes it does.

Food items

In a statement, Casey Rapp, Delaware North's inimitable general manager at the ballpark, says their culinary team "has been hard at work this offseason, creating a fun mix of new items for the 2022 season that feature creative twists on fan-favorites – with a range of regional flavors and products."

New food items include: