Babe's Chicken opens sweet steakhouse restaurant in North Richland Hills

A new steakhouse that's a sibling to the beloved Babe's Chicken chain has opened its doors. Called Sweetie Pie's Ribeyes, it opened a location in North Richland Hills at 6720 Northeast Loop 820 on April 7.

A representative confirmed that the restaurant was open, but with limited hours for the first week to allow the staff to get acclimated: 11:30 am-1:30 pm for lunch, and 5-7:30 pm for dinner.

Sweetie Pie's was founded by Paul Vinyard, founder of the hugely popular home-cooking chain Babe's Chicken. The original Sweetie Pie's opened in Decatur in 2006. The concept specializes in ribeye steaks, obviously, but also fantastic baked potatoes and pot pies, as well as the usual conscientious cooking for which Babe's is known.

This is the second Sweetie Pie's, and it's located in a former library and recreation center (and before that, a church), and next to a mega-location of Babe's Chicken which opened in 2018. The opening took five years to arrive, following delays in construction and COVID-19; the restaurant was been waiting until restrictions on capacity were lifted.

Their ribeye steaks are Angus beef and come in five sizes: from a 10-ounce all the way up to a 24-ounce for $53. There's also a chicken-fried ribeye with cream gravy; a chili made with rib eye; and chipped beef on toast, featuring thinly sliced ribeye on Texas toast topped with bacon gravy. No shortage of ribeye.

Other steaks include filet mignon in two sizes, 4-ounce and 8-ounce, plus a London broil flank steak in a teriyaki marinade with Texana sauce for dipping; and a steak kabob option with bell peppers, onions, and yellow squash.

Four burgers include a basic chuck wagon burger, a cheeseburger, one with green chile, and one without a bun. Come on, it's not a burger without a bun.

The menu also includes fried catfish, lemon sole, pork chops, and chicken tenders, either fried or grilled. Three entree salads include steak salad, fried chicken salad, and grilled chicken salad. Plus a Babe's-style assortment of sides that include green beans, mac & cheese, baked potato, and Gruene rice.

Beverages include beer and wine, including four by-the-glass options for $5 per glass.

Like Babe's it also has a folksy decor, with American and Texas flags and old photos that give the space a homey, vintage touch.

Stephanie Allmon Merry contributed to this story.