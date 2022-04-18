New restaurant is a mac & cheese nirvana for Dallas comfort food fans

A new restaurant dedicated to everyone's favorite comfort food is opening in Highland Village: I Heart Mac & Cheese, a chain that specializes in — surprise! — mac & cheese will open a new location at 2250 Justin Rd. #112.

According to a release, the restaurant will open on April 20 and will give away free mac & cheese for one year to the first 10 guests. (Limit to one bowl per week, up to a $10 value for each bowl.) They open their doors at 11 am. Storm the castle!

I Heart Mac & Cheese is a fast-casual concept specializing in made-to-order macaroni & cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches. They also have quinoa, broccoli, and cauliflower bowls, gluten-free pasta, and a complete vegan menu. The menu combines award-winning recipes with a grown-up approach.

The concept was founded in South Florida by Steve Giordanella, a colorful entrepreneur whose past businesses have included making bullet-proof vests. The release says it was founded in 2019, although this story indicates that it existed as far back as 2017. A spokesperson says that the first location opened in 2016, but they did not become a franchise until 2019.

The Highland Village location is franchised and operated by Ricardo Araujo.

The menu features a variety of health-conscious bases including quinoa, broccoli, cauliflower, gluten-free pasta, plant-based protein, and dairy-free alternatives, as well as an extensive array of traditional mac & cheese and sandwich options.

Guests select a pasta, bread, quinoa, broccoli, cauliflower, or tater tot base with a choice of 10 proteins, 11 vegetables, and nine cheeses.

Gluten-free, vegan, and plant-based options are also available. Sesame ginger, mango habanero, buffalo, BBQ, and pesto are a few of the dressings and sauces available to mix in or top off each creation.

There's Buffalo blue mac & cheese, short rib Philly mac & cheese, and chicken Parmesan mac & cheese.



The newest I Heart Mac & Cheese location in Highland Village will feature signature chef-driven combinations including:

The "tacoroni": cheese shell tacos stuffed with meat and mac &cheese

Baked Chicken Parmesan, Baked Meatball Parmesan

The Cuban

Pepperoni Pizza

Lobster & White Truffle Mac

Vegan options include a vegan mac & cheese with vegan cheese; and a vegan patty melt on wheat bread with a Beyond burger, vegan cheese, onions, tomatoes, and a vegan cheese sauce.

Sides include cheesy broccoli and tomato soup.

Desserts include mini chocolate chip cookies, brownies, marshmallow treats, and caramel cookies.

Their signature dish is "The Best of Both Worlds," a Baked Mac & Cheese Sandwich with short rib, white cheddar cheese, and American cheese finished off with BBQ sauce. Whoo.

They currently have more than 20 locations across the U.S.