Where to eat in Dallas right now: 7 restaurants newly opened in April

The April edition of CultureMap's monthly Where to Eat in Dallas comes a little late in the month — but it's jam-packed with just-opened newcomers, from a taqueria on Greenville Avenue to an Asian spot in Uptown to a wine bar in Deep Ellum.

Here's where to eat in April:

Âme

Pronounced Ah-mmh, this French-Indian concept from mother-daughter duo Afifa and Sabrina Nayeb (Laili, 8 Cloves, and JuiceBabe in the Dallas Farmers Market) just opened in the former Hattie's space at 418 N. Bishop Ave. The menu of upscale Indian food with French techniques features sharables, grains, lentils, vegetables and vegan items, seafood, meat, breads made in-house, and dessert, including Aloo Tikki with purple potato, goat cheese, and pepita seeds; Beet Samosa with walnuts, ginger, serrano, potato, yellow beet and peas; and Masala Baked Eggplant with pine nuts and turmeric bechamel. A companion cocktail lounge called Elephant Bar boasts a big selection of champagne.

Anju

Newly revamped concept in the former City Council Bar space at 2901 Thomas Ave. in Uptown offers elevated Asian street food highlighting flavors from China, Korea, Japan, Vietnam, and Thailand such as Karaage Chicken, Drunken Noodles, Angus Dumplings, Pork Belly Bao Buns, and Wasabi Fried Rice. An intriguing brunch does an Asian spin on classic items like Chicken & Waffles and Anju Benedict. The bar offers Asian beverages like Soju and Somaek, in addition to classic American cocktails. On Friday, April 23, from 9 pm-12 am, thre'll be an opening with complimentary appetizers, drink specials, a live DJ, and a photo op setup with a polaroid camera.

Ella B's

New Southern-Cajun restaurant in Arlington is from mom-and-pop Patricia and Patrick Whitfield, a former Dallas Cowboys chef. Occupying a space at 1004 N. Collins St. that's kitty-corner to the stadium, it serves a menu that includes includes honey fried chicken, fried catfish, lamb chops, oxtails, and blackened catfish topped with shrimp.

Postino Wine Cafe

Funky concept from Phoenix just opened their first location in Dallas at 2647 Main St. in Deep Ellum. The menu is built around shareables, panini, salads, soups, and boards. The favorite: bruschetta, in 12 varieties including Brie, Apple & Fig Spread; Mozzarella, Tomato, and Basil; Warm Artichoke Spread; Smoked Salmon & Pesto; Piquillo Pepper & Goat Cheese; and Burrata, Bacon, Arugula & Tomato. They also have charcuterie boards, panini, and a robust brunch. The bar features 30 wines by the glass and 40 wines by the bottle.

Saint Taco

New taqueria at 5323 Greenville Ave., IE the former BBBop Seoul Kitchen space, is serving breakfast tacos, street tacos, Tex-Mex staples, and wings, plus fries, queso fries, and loaded fries. Veggies and guacamole are made fresh daily, meats are trimmed by hand, salsa is house-made, and the refried beans are made straight from the pinto. BBBop hasn't disappeared: You can order their menu on a takeout basis from a ghost kitchen at that location, or else visit the BBB Bop location in Oak Cliff.

The Sporting Club and Blüm

Two-in-one venue just opened at 2516 Florence St. near Deep Ellum where it features two settings: Blüm is a Vegas-style day and night club serving Italian-Southern fusion, bottle service, and DJ with high-energy atmosphere; The Sporting Club focuses on sporting events and outdoor fun games. At dinner, there's burrata bruschetta, caramelized onion dip, a fry flight, pizza, cheeseburger, spicy chicken sandwich, filet mignon, and sea bass. Brunch includes omelets, eggs benedict, blueberry almond buttermilk pancakes, and Italian French toast. An extensive signature cocktail program features separate menus for the two venues.