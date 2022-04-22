Houston's Toasted Yolk Cafe is ready to make its Dallas-Fort Worth debut

A Houston brunch joint is making its North Texas debut: The Toasted Yolk Café will open its first Dallas-area location in Highland Village, at 3020 Justin Rd.

According to a release, the restaurant will open on Monday, April 25, and be open daily from 7 am-3 pm, serving reimagined interpretations of traditional breakfast, brunch, and lunch classics, plus a full-service bar, online ordering, curbside pick-up, flat-screen TVs, and an outdoor patio.

To represent Toasted Yolk's support of Highland Village, they've commissioned a mural inspired by the local community.

Franchisee Joe Arnett says in a statement that they're thrilled to bring Toasted Yolk's chef-driven menu to the Dallas area.

"In addition to outstanding service and delicious scratch food, we offer a welcoming atmosphere — perfect for a boozy brunch with friends or a great time with your family," Arnett says.

The Toasted Yolk was founded in 2010 by friends Chris Milton and Mathew DeMott and is in big expansion mode, doubling its size over the last 24 months to 20 locations throughout Texas, including this one, with 22 more in the works including one already penciled in for Southlake plus more set for Addison, North Dallas, McKinney, and Plano, as well as outside of Texas in Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio, and Tennessee.

The menu is Southern comfort food, with signature dishes that include:

Churro Donuts - four cake donuts dusted with cinnamon and sugar served with warm caramel dipping sauce

Cowboy Scramble - biscuits with bacon, sausage, ham, onions, and three scrambled eggs topped with country sausage gravy

West Coast Arnold - two English muffin halves topped with Cajun turkey, bacon, tomato, guacamole, two poached eggs, and Cholula ranch

There's brisket tacos, waffles, pancakes, omelets, and egg specialties such as the Yolkwich, a breakfast sandwich on sourdough toast with two eggs, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and bacon. They pour Geva premium coffee, and a full bar includes mimosas, frozen Bellinis, bloody Marys, gin punch, and a Morning Rita.

A brunch menu features shrimp & grits and avocado toast, while lunch offers salads, sandwiches, and soups.

To celebrate the Highland Village April 25 grand opening, they'll be giving away free breakfast for a year (one breakfast entrée and one beverage, excluding alcohol, once a week) to three winners, and the first 25 individuals in line will get a $25 gift card. All diners on opening day get free Churro Donuts and $3 Mimosas.