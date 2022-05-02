These are the 7 best food and drink events in Dallas this week

In an explosion of social activity this week, Cinco de Mayo, the Kentucky Derby, and Mother’s Day fall within the same week — or really, within four days of each other. Cinco festivities range from a delightful three-course lunch to tequila tastings via an ice luge. (They don’t call it “Cinco de Drinko” for nothing.) There’s also a Derby Day wine and whiskey walk along with a rooftop watch party for “the most exciting two minutes in sports.” And, Find Mother’s Day dining options here.

Thursday, May 5

Cinco de Mayo at Te Deseo

Start Cinco early at the Harwood District’s Latin hot spot. Te Deseo will offer a prix-fixe three-course lunch menu with highlights including skirt steak fajitas, coconut rice, and churros. There’ll also be live mariachi music in the courtyard from 1-3 pm and a taco station featuring tinga de pollo, carnitas, and smoked brisket. Drink specials will go on all day. Stay late for live DJ music starting at 9 pm.

Cinco de Mayo at Primo’s MX Kitchen & Lounge

The Mexican restaurant’s location at The Statler in downtown Dallas will host a party with pop-up mariachi music and a Tex-Mex buffet, which is $25 per person. Or pay $35 and get margarita tastings at participating bars all around The Statler. Snag your reservation early — the first 100 can participate in a pinata-hitting station. The party starts at 4 pm.

Cinco de Mayo at Mexican Sugar

Charge the cellphone and visit either location of the stylish hacienda-inspired Mexican restaurant (there’s one in Plano and one in Las Colinas) to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with tasty Instagram-able opportunities. Visit the Smoke & Mirrors selfie station to get your image “printed” onto the MexPresso Martini. Or shake up your own margarita with a custom shaker in front of the restaurant’s photo wall. Also sample tequila via an ice luge. Live marimba music (at the Las Colinas location) will play all day, and DJ music will start at 6 pm.

Garrison Brothers Dinner at Urban Seafood

The Plano seafood restaurant will host a four-course bourbon pairing dinner featuring the Texas Hill Country’s Garrison Brothers Distillery. Charlie Garrison — one of the Garrison brothers — will be on-hand to share stories about the bourbon-making business. The dinner is $95 per person and begins at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 7

10th Annual Frisco StrEATS Gourmet Food Truck & Music Festival

Visit the Rail District in Frisco for live music, shopping, craft beer and wine, and food trucks. There’s no admission fee and the event will run all day from 11 am-8 pm. Chairs, blankets, and pets on a leash are welcome.

Derby Day Wine & Whiskey Walk in McKinney

Dress to the nines in Derby attire (think colorful hats, bow ties, and bright colors) and stroll along the streets of historic downtown McKinney for wine and whiskey tastings. The wine-only walk ticket price is $30 and includes 12 tastes from Lone Star Wine Cellar and a souvenir glass. The wine and whiskey ticket price is $45 and adds four whiskey cocktail samples from area restaurants. Note that specific time slots must be selected — either 12-3 pm or 3-5 pm. Or go VIP with a $55 ticket and check-in anytime.

Henry Derby Day

The Henry in Uptown will celebrate the biggest horse race of the year with a rooftop party. Cheer on your favorite thoroughbred and enjoy a buffet, Maker’s Mark cocktails, and DJ music. The $65 per-person price includes the buffet and choice of a mule or mint julep. The event will run from 1-7 pm (the race is set for 5:57 pm) and seating is first-come, first-served.