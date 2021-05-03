New coffee shop opens at NorthPark carb palace Eataly Dallas

Eataly Dallas, home to all things wheat and gluten, is opening a coffeeshop. Called Caffè Lavazza, it'll be an Italian-style, all-day café and bar, in partnership with Lavazza, an Italian coffee company.

The cafe will serve breakfast, lunch, and "merenda" for dining-in or to-go. Merenda is an afternoon snack, so if you want a real meal for dinner, you'll probably be nudged towards one of their other inhouse restaurants.

A release suggests that the centerpiece of Caffè Lavazza will be La Torre (The Tower), with 12 assorted pastries, biscotti, and savory items ranging from:

Neapolitan rum cake

Lemon tart

mini panini

salatini - spinach and ricotta-stuffed puff pastry

parmigiano cookies

pizzette

Caffè Lavazza joins Eataly's three other restaurant offerings: Terra, La Pizza & La Pasta, and Il Pastaio.

The cafe will be Eataly's first-floor entrance to NorthPark Center and will open May 6. It marks the completed construction of Eataly's 46,000-square-foot Italian food emporium, which opened in December with pizza, pasta, bread, panettone, panettone, cookies, biscuits, toasts, and all manner of wheaty things. They really should be called Wheataly.