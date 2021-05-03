Home » Restaurants + Bars
Coffee News

New coffee shop opens at NorthPark carb palace Eataly Dallas

New coffee shop opens at NorthPark carb palace Eataly Dallas

By
coffee beans
They'll be serving coffee. Photo courtesy of Int'l Coffee Assoc.

Eataly Dallas, home to all things wheat and gluten, is opening a coffeeshop. Called Caffè Lavazza, it'll be an Italian-style, all-day café and bar, in partnership with Lavazza, an Italian coffee company.

The cafe will serve breakfast, lunch, and "merenda" for dining-in or to-go. Merenda is an afternoon snack, so if you want a real meal for dinner, you'll probably be nudged towards one of their other inhouse restaurants.

A release suggests that the centerpiece of Caffè Lavazza will be La Torre (The Tower), with 12 assorted pastries, biscotti, and savory items ranging from:

  • Neapolitan rum cake
  • Lemon tart
  • mini panini
  • salatini - spinach and ricotta-stuffed puff pastry
  • parmigiano cookies
  • pizzette

Caffè Lavazza joins Eataly's three other restaurant offerings: Terra, La Pizza & La Pasta, and Il Pastaio.

The cafe will be Eataly's first-floor entrance to NorthPark Center and will open May 6. It marks the completed construction of Eataly's 46,000-square-foot Italian food emporium, which opened in December with pizza, pasta, bread, panettone, panettone, cookies, biscuits, toasts, and all manner of wheaty things. They really should be called Wheataly.

Read These Next
Vietnamese coffee
Dallas toast restaurant gets into kerfluffle over Vietnamese coffee
Fiction Coffee, latte
Dallas' Fiction Coffee takes two shots at Ross Ave with new location
Cup of coffee on magazine
White Rhino Coffee adds new Uptown location to its pack