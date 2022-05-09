These are the 9 best food and drink events in Dallas this week

The May event season continues with one of the tastiest events of the year in the CultureMap Dallas Tastemaker Awards, happening at the Fashion Industry Gallery this Thursday. Save room for a garden party afternoon tea with champagne, an exclusive dinner with hard-to-find wines, and two festivals by week’s end: a celebration of pizza and a block party honoring Asian and Pacific Islander culture and cuisine.

Tuesday, May 10

Garrison Brothers Dinner at Urban Seafood

The Plano seafood restaurant will host a four-course bourbon pairing dinner featuring the Texas Hill Country’s Garrison Brothers Distillery. Charlie Garrison — one of the Garrison brothers — will be on-hand to share stories about the bourbon-making business. The dinner is $95 per person and begins at 6:30 pm.

Wednesday, May 11

Garden Party at The French Room

It’s a garden party at The Adolphus’ French Room featuring an afternoon tea experience with champagne. Enjoy a spectacular floral installation for photo ops as well as a takeaway gift for each guest. Pricing is $75 per person, plus tax and service charge. Children 12 and under are $35. Pricing includes valet. Limited reservations available Wednesday and Thursday.

Thursday, May 12

2022 CultureMap Dallas Tastemaker Awards

One of the tastiest events of the year, the CultureMap Dallas Tastemaker Awards honors the city’s top restaurant talent with a night of delicious food and drink. To be held at the Fashion Industry Gallery, the soiree will let guests sample bites and sip specialty drinks while the nominees and winners are unveiled. General admission tickets are $75 for entry at 7 pm, or pay $125 for VIP tickets and get early entry at 6 pm, complimentary valet and dedicated bar. Cast your final votes in the Best New Restaurant tournament, then show up to find out who wins.

Rooftop Aperitivo Prosecco Celebration at Catbird

Mix and mingle at a Prosecco Superiore rooftop event at the Catbird Rooftop (located on the 10th floor of the Thompson Dallas Hotel). The event will feature different Prosecco Superiore wines, Italian small bites, live music, breathtaking sunset views, Instagrammable photo and video moments, and fun surprises. It goes from 6-10 pm, and tickets are $25, with complimentary valet parking.

Ca’ del Bosco Wine Dinner at Monarch

Dine in the intimate Emerald Room of Monarch restaurant during this five-course dinner featuring C’ del Bosco winemaker Maurizio Zanella. Dinner will be paired with rare wines not available in the US. Menu highlights include a seafood tower with tiger prawns and grilled octopus, cacio e pepe pasta, and black truffle risotto with Bistecca alla Florentina. Dinner is $350 per person and begins at 8:15 pm.

Saturday, May 14

Dallas Pizza Fest

The fourth annual festival dedicated to the love of pizza will take place at Bottled Blonde, where a block party will feature pizza trucks, a beer and wine garden, a kids’ “bounce land,” and live entertainment on two stages. Festival-goers can also participate in a pizza-eating contest to see who can eat 10 slices of pizza in 10 minutes or less. Admission is $10 for adults and $7 for kids 8-15. The event will run from 12-8 pm.

Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month Block Party

Krio Asian-inspired Cajun restaurant and the Facebook group Asian Grub in DFDUB are partnering to host a block party in the Bishop Arts District celebrating Asian and Pacific Islander cuisine and culture. There’ll be more than a dozen local food vendors and restaurants and live entertainment during the all-day event, which will run from 12-6 pm. Bring the kids for face painting, a balloon artist, and crafts.

All You Can Eat Crawfish at Shuck n Jive

The Cajun restaurant in Richardson has partnered with Dallas Margarita Society for an all-day crawfish boil benefiting Dallas Children's Charities. It'll include live music on the patio and mud bugs with all of the fixings served from 12-5 pm. Tickets are $29.99 per person.

Four Corners Brewing Co. 10 Year Anniversary Fest

Dallas brewery rings in its 10th anniversary at the taproom with throwback brews, seven food trucks, DJs, bands, and a performance by mariachis. It runs 3-10 pm. In addition, the brewery will host its signature Lotería Live (Mexican Bingo) from 3-5 pm with special partners from Oak Cliff Cultural Center.