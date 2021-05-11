Taco-slinger opens new Tijuana-style taqueria at Dallas' Trinity Groves

An award-winning Dallas chef and restaurateur is opening a new concept in Trinity Groves, the restaurant incubator in West Dallas: Called Milagro, it's a new taco-focused restaurant from Jesus Carmona, and according to a release, it will open sometime in May.

Carmona became famous after his previous taco concept, Tacos Mariachi, located right down the street from Trinity Groves, was featured on Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. (He became even more famous after he was named one of the eight Rising Star Chefs in CultureMap's 2018 Tastemaker Awards.) He was forced to close Tacos Mariachi in 2020 due to COVID-19, but has since opened Chimichurri, an Argentinian bistro in the Bishop Arts District in the former Tillman's space.

Carmona was contacted by the Trinity Groves group to do a taqueria in a new retail space located in Phase Two of Cypress at Trinity Groves, an apartment building at 400 Singleton Blvd., where Milagro will occupy a 2,300-square-foot space, with outdoor patio.

Food

While the menu at Tacos Mariachi summoned the Baja coast, the menu at Milagro will focus on Tijuana-style tacos, although it will have some carryover from Mariachi. Dishes include:

Mahi Mahi Birria Tacos

Pork Belly Al Pipil Tacos

Campeona Burger on a brioche bun, with avocado mousse, sautéed shrimp, asado cheese, crumbled chicharron, and a jalapeno glaze

Los Angeles magazine describes Tijuana-style tacos as being filled with roughly chopped beef, wrapped into cone-shaped bundles, using corn tortillas, with a dollop of guacamole but light on other toppings.

There will also be three types of Sinaloa-style ceviche and veggie bowls, with carrots, zucchini, yellow squash, elote, and cilantro pesto.

Drink

A menu of drinks to complement the food has been created by Dallas cocktail wizard James Slater, featuring tequila, mezcal, and fresh-squeezed juices. Mexican beers will be served, including 32-ounce Caguamas, and they'll also offer Tacos Mariachi's signature Cucumber Lemonade.

Carmona says in a statement that he's excited for this opportunity.

"I'm so passionate about Tijuana's rich culture and cuisine, and I can’t wait to share tacos, ceviche, and plenty of good conversations in the new restaurant," Carmona says. "When the owners of Trinity Groves offered me this space, I knew this was a perfect time to get back into the taco game. I can’t wait to unveil Milagro and show everyone what we’ve been working on."