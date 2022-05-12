Buzzy restaurant The Beehive to open in cool downtown Dallas building

A new restaurant is debuting in downtown Dallas from a restaurateur with experience in the neighborhood: Called The Beehive, it's at 1514 Elm St., the same building as Mid Elm Lofts, which is also home to City Tavern, and is anticipated to open in mid-May.

It'll also join Sky Blossom, its sister restaurant, with whom it will share ownership.

Sky Blossom is the small rooftop bar and restaurant on the Mid-Elm Lofts rooftop, serving lunch, dinner, and cocktails, with one-of-a-kind views which opened in 2019.

Co-owner Salina Le, who has owned other restaurants in Dallas, found the location to be so unique that she had to be a part of it.

"I wasn't thinking about opening another restaurant, but once I saw this space, I fell in love with it," she says.

Mid-Elm Lofts is the creative renovation of a trio of vintage buildings downtown. The project has 29 residential units, with three retail spaces on the ground floor.

The Beehive will serve a menu featuring New American cuisine, with craft cocktails and an upscale interior.

Starters include fritto misto, tofu lettuce bowls, grilled pork bites, steak bites with Korean BBQ sauce, lobster bites in tempura batter with yuzu sauce, tuna bowls, and chicken karaage.

Salads include Beehive salad with greens, avocado, and strawberry, plus a Caesar and a pear salad with arugula and tomato burrata.

There are three soups: French onion, tomato basil, and beet borscht.

Entrees run from $12 to $40 and include:

garlic pasta

chicken turmeric

rack of lamb

pork chop

pan-seared scallops

salmon buerre Meuniere

filet mignon

There’s also a 20-ounce Prime ribeye for $95.

Sides include truffle fries, elote corn, yuzu Brussels sprouts, broccolini, mac & cheese, and mashed potatoes.

A half dozen desserts include banana tart, lava cake, creme brulee, and a dessert flight with chocolate mousse, matcha cheesecake, and pavlova.

Cocktails have cute bee-themed names including a Killer bee with jalapeño tequila; Dallas queen bee with gin, dragon fruit puree, and Campari; and the Great Gats-bee with whiskey, lemon, and pineapple juice.

They have another surprise in the works for later this year, something ultra-trendy: Called The Bee-Cave, it'll be a secret, 2,500-square-foot basement speakeasy with a full bar, lush sofas, bottle service, and two private rooms, which they anticipate will be open by the holidays.