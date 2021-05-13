West Dallas parking lot to become art park with hot dogs, frozen drinks

Trinity Groves, the one-time restaurant incubator in West Dallas, has added Art Park, a dedicated spot for outdoor drinking with family and pets that will take over the old parking lot running along Singleton Boulevard.

It'll come with a menu of bar food from Trinity Groves corporate chef Jay Valley, including Hoffman Hots hot dogs, burgers, chicken wings, fries, onion rings, and Spaghetti O fritters served with spicy Italian red sauce. A frozen drink bar made from shipping containers will sell icy cocktails.

The food will be served out of the former Off Site Kitchen restaurant, which will now be dedicated to serving the Art Park.

Guests can also order and pickup food from Saint Rocco’s or Beto & Son.

According to a release, the park will open in June.

The al fresco space has been transformed into an all-day hangout, with artificial grass, brightly colored tables and chairs, and nearly 30 TVs. Visitors can turn watch local sports, or enjoy views of the downtown skyline and Margaret Hunt Hill bridge.

The space is decorated with graffiti murals from West Dallas local street artists, who were given free rein to paint whatever they wanted.

The area is uncovered, but trees have been planted and there are also umbrellas.

"Trinity Groves already has a lot to offer diners, but we’ve always wanted to anchor the space with a comfortable place where people could hang out all day long, enjoying food, drinks and fresh air, whether or not they’re eating at one of our other restaurants,” says owner Phil Romano. “Art Park is the culmination of that idea, and it brings a wholly new concept to Trinity Groves and West Dallas.”