Where to drink in Dallas right now: 5 bars with fun cocktails to try

If ever there's a time to do a little day-drinking, or even night-drinking for that matter, it's a three-day weekend like Memorial Day. It's really what three-day weekends are for.

For our regular Where to Drink feature, we feature five places which all come with something special, whether that's a happy hour discount or some fresh new cocktail creations to try.

Here's Where to Drink right now in Dallas:

Blue Goose Cantina

Tex-Mex chain has introduced seven new drinks to their already extensive drink menu, some featuring mezcal in amazing concoctions. The El Pepino has tequila, rum, lime juice, kiwi puree, cucumber, and club soda. #refreshing. A Mezcal Old Fashioned has mezcal, simple syrup, and chocolate bitters, which sounds divine. Miss Mezcal has tequila, mezcal, simple syrup, blackberry, pineapple, and lime. Fruity. There are also three new mimosas: honeysuckle, mango, and passion fruit. Find them at the chain's seven locations in Dallas, Fort Worth, Frisco, Grapevine, Highland Village, McKinney, and Plano.

Ida Claire

Southern-inspired restaurant in Addison has a new menu of intriguing CBD-infused cocktails which they say not only enhances its flavor, but also melts away stress and — hello, the important part — is less likely to give you a hangover. Jungle Bird has CBD-infused Plantation 3 Stars Rum, Velvet Falernum, pineapple, papaya, passion fruit, coconut, lime, and orange. High Tea Thyme has Still Austin Gin, Amaro Nonino, CBD green tea, lime, lavender bitters, and thyme. Leaves of Green has Plantation 3 Star Rum, Metaxa Brandy, CBD green tea, matcha, soy milk, Godiva White Chocolate Liqueur, and chocolate bitters, OK that one is a must.

Knife Steakhouse at The District at Willow Bend

The Plano location of this steakhouse concept created by chef John Tesar travels to the beat of a slightly different drum than the original at the Highland Dallas hotel. They've launched new seasonal cocktails including the Illicium with Fernet, Strega, and Amaretto; Boba Rosa with Italicus, canton, lychee juice, and lychee pearls, intriguing; and Sunny Side Up with mezcal, lime, and pineapple.

Mike's Gemini Twin

Hipster dive bar in the Cedars District likes to say it has "beers and shots and beers and shots and beers and shots." True true, but it also has classic cocktails, a pool table, an out-of-the-way location, a really old-school neon sign, a back bar reclaimed from Uptown haunt Idle Rich, an understated super-casual atmosphere, a sense of humor, and hot dogs served until 1:30 am. They host a happy hour all day Sunday, with free pool, right up until closing time.

Sketches of Spain

Maybe you're one of the lucky ones traveling over the Memorial Day weekend. If you're not, drop in for a drink at this pincho bar in Oak Cliff for the next best thing, where you can transport yourself with food and drink. Named for the Miles Davis album, Sketches is a sweet spot in an old house with hardwood floors, plus a glorious wooden bar and streetside wooden deck patio. The pincho, AKA pintxo, AKA pinchu, is a snack typically served at bars in northern Spain, and at Sketches that could mean roasted eggplant with pine nuts, potato salad with tuna, or Spanish ham croquettes. Saturdays are the day to go when they host a happy hour all afternoon from 12-5 pm, with $6 sangrias & Agua de Valencia, the Spanish cocktail with vodka, gin, sparkling wine, and OJ.