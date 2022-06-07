It's a whole new deal at Alice, Asian restaurant on Dallas' Ross Avenue

A restaurant on Dallas' Ross Avenue is doing a refresh with a new menu and new-ish chef: Alice, the intimate Asian restaurant that opened in 2018, is pushing into the post-pandemic world with a new menu from new executive chef Ashkan Moeinearaghi. So much new.

The menu is centered around sushi, sashimi, and nigiri — which follows given that Moeinearaghi was previously sushi chef for Alice, which he joined in 2021.

"We're flipping the Pan-Asian script by experimenting with ingredients, presentations, and combinations rarely seen on the local level," he says.

Alice opened in the former Joyce & Gigi's space at 1623 N. Ross Ave. initially under the aegis of This & That Hospitality (High Fives, The Whipper Snapper, Tiny Victories), although founder Brian Rutt has more decisively seized the reins.

In a statement, Rutt says that Moeinearaghi was a pistol in the kitchen.

"We hired this relatively young chef new to the U.S. post shutdown, and I watched him grow into an incredible leader in the kitchen," Rutt says. "He would always come up with interesting new ideas and we gave him the opportunity to add his own style to the menu."

Born in Iran, Moeinearaghi moved to the U.S. in 2015, first starting out as a line cook at a Japanese curry house in California, before moving on to a country club where he created new menu items every 10 days.

Standout dishes on Alice's new menu include:

Pu Pu Platter, the most intriguing option, featuring smaller portions of Alice signature dishes along with exclusive off-menu items

Pacific Islander ceviche with Ahi Tuna, coconut milk, red bell peppers, onion, cilantro, mango, and lime juice

Vegi Roll with taquan, kampyo, yamagobo, cucumber, avocado, topped with blanched kale, wasabi vinaigrette and lemon zest

Sashimi Platter, a flight of Ahi tuna, yellowtail hamachi, and Atlantic salmon, each with a unique dressing and toppings

Chinese Noodle, traditional egg noodle with shiitake, ginger, garlic, and a quail egg

Spider Roll, tempura fried soft shell crab, spicy kani kama, coconut curry sauce

Alice has a new beverage menu from bar manager Ricky Cleva, with a mule featuring Espolon Reposado, mango, Thai chili, ginger beer, lime, and a Lychee Martini with Tito’s, lychee, grapefruit, and lime. In addition, the bar boasts sake and wines from California, Italy, and France.