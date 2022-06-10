Coffee shop with Turkish twist to open at Heritage Village in Plano

A growing development in Plano will now have that essential ingredient, coffee, thanks to Pax & Beneficia, a small local coffee chain, opening a shop at Heritage Creekside, a mixed-use development near the intersection of Central Expressway and President George Bush Turnpike in Plano.

According to a release, this will be the chain's fourth location, and it will open in late summer.

Pax & Beneficia Coffee was founded by friends Mouyyad Abdulhadi and Mamdouh Khayat in 2019, when they opened their first location in Las Colinas, at the Gables Water Street mixed-use project. In 2021, they opened a location at the AC Hotel Fort Worth.

They're known for their Turkish coffee and gourmet food, with house-made syrups and coffee beans from Ethiopia, Kenya, and Guatemala, which they now roast at their own facility in Grapevine. They sell those beans at their shops, as well as coffee drinks.

They're not cheap: A Turkish coffee is $6, and a French press is $5.50. Cappuccino is $4.25; a mocha is $5.25.

Food-wise, they do toasts with Middle Eastern, Mediterranean, and American themes that can (but not always) include Mediterranean Avocado Toast, Nutella & Fruit Toast, Ricotta Sweetened Toast, Labneh & Za'atar Toast, Za'atar & Feta Toast, and PB&J Toast.

Addulhadi helpfully translates Pax & Beneficia as Latin for "peace and blessings," and says that Heritage Creekside's unique community of corporate offices, residential areas, trails and retail will allow them to continue their mission to bring varieties of people together.

Heritage Creekside is a 156-acre development from Rosewood Property Company, a subsidiary of The Rosewood Corporation. The first phase of development includes the Bridge at Heritage Creekside apartments and single family residences by CB JENI and Cambridge, to be followed by a corporate office campus with up to 2.5 million square feet of office space.

Previously announced restaurant openings at the development include Taco Joint, Flying Fish, and Rodeo Goat, and surely there will be more.