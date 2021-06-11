Where to drink in Dallas right now: 8 best happy hours for June

If you're truly committed to your cocktails, then drinking can take place any time of the day and any day of the week. But why shouldn't you avail yourself of the generosity of Dallas' hospitality industry, ready to woo you to their establishments with a dollar off here, a free wing there?

These eight happy hours all feature something new or especially discounty that make them worth the trip:

Al Biernat's North

Steakhouse is serving an exclusive cocktail and appetizer menu, available only during June. The steakhouse has partnered with Scottish Isle of Harris Gin to be the first restaurant in the U.S. to serve this ultra-smooth small-batch Gin. The special menu features three cocktails paired with a specialty mixed appetizer plate for $35, as follows:

Grapefruit Martini with grapefruit juice, St. Germaine, prosecco

Singapore Sling with Angostura bitters, lime juice

Bee's Knees with lemon juice, honey

The Mixed Appetizer Plate includes Goat Cheese Bruschetta, Roasted Prosciutto Dates stuffed with goat cheese over sweet potato crostini, Smoked Salmon Avocado, and Caprese featuring tomato mozzarella topped with basil gremolata on a cracker.

Bonchon Addison

Korean fried chicken concept has launched a special Friday Happy Hour featuring free fried chicken and $2 on all beer, including Deep Ellum Brewing Co., Asahi, Kirin, and Sapporo. You get a free order of Bonchon's Korean fried chicken including one chicken wing, chicken drum, and boneless chicken strip, prepared in one of Bonchon's three sauces. The offer available for dine-in or takeout orders only, and limited to one order per customer. You'll probably want to pick up some kimchi and japchae, while you're there. The special runs every Friday night in June - June 11, 18, and 25 - from 5-8 pm.

Dive Coastal Cuisine

Snider Plaza spot recently rolled out two new cocktails for summer: the Poolside Paloma with Avion tequila, grapefruit soda, agave nectar; and the Hibiscus Margarita with Avion tequila, hibiscus syrup, and lime juice. Their new Happy Hour is available weekdays from 2–5 pm, and all-day on Saturdays, featuring $9 margaritas.

Mot Hai Ba

French-Vietnamese concept has reopened its location in Victory Park with a Happy Hour for both food and beverage every day from 4-6 pm — not just weekdays! There's an additional 20 percent off the entire wine list on Wednesdays, while Victory Park neighbors and industry workers get 20 percent off on Tuesdays. They're open Tuesday-Saturday, closed Sunday-Monday.

Palmer's Hot Chicken

Hot chicken concept on Mockingbird Lane has created a new cocktail called the Kevin’s Sunrise, with Espolon Reposado, pineapple juice, orange juice, elderflower, and grenadine, garnished with cherry and orange. They host Froze Fridays every week, featuring $5 frozes, year-round.

The Rustic

Uptown hang has new happy hour specials, served 3-6 pm every day, featuring $5 Frozens — House Margarita, Frose, and one rotating frozen drink — and $5 Bites – Meatballs, Deviled Eggs, and Queso. They also offer a $9 "Legendary Margarita," which is, no, not $5, but still a value. And you can add a "Tequila pop" to any frozen for $3.

Shakertins

Every Tuesday through June, it's "Rock Band Karaoke" featuring Live 80, a cover band, who provide the soundtrack while you belt out the lyrics to your favorite songs and show the crowd what you’ve got. It'll end with a $500 grand prize karaoke competition. Whether you perform or not, you can can still partake in their Tuesday happy hour, featuring $2 tacos, Milagro tequila shots, and Sol beer, from 9–11 pm.

Te Deseo

Harwood District hosts a happy hour every Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 5-7 pm featuring $5 bites, $5 margaritas, $5 beers including Dos Equis on tap, and a $5 sparkling wine on tap. If you're feeling spendy, they've also introduced new seasonal cocktails including: