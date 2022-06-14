Craft beer brewhouse in buzzy Farmers Branch center closes doors

A craft beer spot located at the buzzy Shops at Mustang Station center in Farmers Branch has closed: Cedar Creek Brewhouse & Eatery, which opened with a goal of being a craft beer spot as well as a family-friendly restaurant, shuttered after just about a year in business.

Neighbors at the center said that the brewery had been locked out for nonpayment of rent. Cedar Creek founder Jim Elliot did not respond to inquiries but a spokesperson for Western Securities, which owns the Shops at Mustang Station, confirmed with a crisp, "Yes, that business is closed."

In a Facebook post, the brewery cited the pandemic as a major factor.

"Unfortunately, even with luck on our side, we found ourselves fighting an uphill battle," the post said. "You'll not hear us make excuses, but as with many of our brothers and sisters running small businesses, the last couple years have been quite trying with the many many trials and tribulations brought on by operating during a global pandemic."

The brewhouse was a spinoff of Cedar Creek Brewery, which Elliot, a former schoolteacher, opened in Seven Points, Texas, in 2012. (It's still open.) For the Farmers Branch location, he partnered with a team that included Jeff Dietzman Ned Steel, and Lance Bodwell, formerly of Luck at Trinity Groves, which closed in 2020.

They finally opened in June 2021, gathering some steam for being in the same center as celebrity-chef restaurants Roots Southern Table, from chef Tiffany Derry, and Red Stix – Asian Street Food, from Uno Immanivong.

Beyond pouring craft beer, they also hosted fun events such as their pairing of craft beer with Girl Scout cookies, and also many local musicians, artists, and charitable events, raising money for worthy causes.

They also earned a nomination for Best Brewery in CultureMap's 2022 Tastemaker Awards, which applauded its wall of 14 taps, full bar, and food including pretzels, wings, hummus, pizza, and burgers, as well as weekend brunch on Saturday and Sunday.

In their goodbye, they encouraged fans to visit the original Cedar Creek Brewery location in Seven Points, and enjoy the beer brewed there around town on draft, before giving a generous shout-out to their "dear Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce friends ODD Muse Brewing Company, Breaking Brew Meadery, 3 Nations Brewing, and Bitter Sisters Brewery."

"Food was enjoyed. Beer glasses were raised. We are sad to have to shutter the doors, but grateful and humbled to have been supported by you all," they said.