Pop Parlour in Frisco is a fruity creamy boozy frozen dessert delight

A new artisanal frozen pop concept has come to the Dallas area, this one from Orlando, Florida, where it was founded in 2013. Called The Pop Parlour, this Florida-based artisan ice pop spot opened its first location in Texas in Frisco, at 2552 Stonebrook Pkwy #A600, where it's serving frozen popsicle-style desserts, plus espresso and indulgent specialty drinks.

Their frozen pops are made with no artificial flavorings or colors and are sweetened with raw sugar.

Flavors come in three options: fruity, creamy, and boozy.

Boozy flavors include Cucumber Jalapeno Margarita, Passionfruit Mimosa, Riesling Pear, and Mango Mimosa.

Although the boozy is very low-alcohol, at .25 percent. The creamy come in dairy and non-dairy made with coconut milk, and most of the fruity and boozy flavors are vegan.

They have a full espresso bar with cappuccino, cortado, and cafe con leche; and specialty drinks such as a honey lavender latte, and a matcha lemonade, made from ceremonial-grade matcha that's imported from Japan.

The Pop Parlour has a bit of a backstory. Florida-based founders and brothers Brandon and Adam Chandler were inspired by their grandfather, Joseph Lattner, who worked at Rieck's Dairy in Pittsburgh (later to become Sealtest) until the plant closed in the 1970s.

After the plant closed, Lattner took home a twin ice pop mold that the brothers say they were able to restore and use in their shops.

They opened locations in downtown Orlando and at the University of Central Florida (which Brandon attended).

Frisco is their first location outside Florida and the first to be franchised, by partners Ramya Krishnan and Preetha Muthukumar, who loved the fact that Pop Parlour's offerings were wholesome and healthy.

"We're very thoughtful about what we give to our kids, and these pops are made with fresh fruit," Preetha says. "We also wanted to bring something positive to the community. Our location is surrounded by a middle school, high school, elementary, and we wanted to be bringing something that was healthy."