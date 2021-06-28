These are the 6 best food and drink events in Dallas this week

Independence Day is Sunday, and there are tasty celebrations in the form of patio parties and weekend brunch. But this week also provides opportunities for tastes from across both borders: there’s a tequila pairing dinner featuring coastal Mexican cuisine, and a celebration of Canada’s birthday with poutine on the menu. Homebodies can pick up a shrimp boil to-go, or drool at a day-long grilling livestream event.

Wednesday, June 30

Patron Tequila Pairing Dinner at Tulum

The coastal Mexican restaurant will serve a four-course menu paired with Patron tequila cocktails. Menu highlights include a summer salad of watermelon and heirloom tomatoes, salmon with almond mole sauce, and Mexican tiramisu. Dinner is $75 per person (plus tax and gratuity) and begins at 6:30 pm.

Thursday, July 1

The H-E-B (Virtual) Grilling Open

The Texas-based grocery chain (with three new stores headed to DFW) will host its first-ever Grilling Open — a 12-hour livestream event filled with grilling tips, cooking techniques, celeb appearances, and recipes featuring dishes from breakfast through dessert. Texas celebrities set to grill from their own backyards include Camila Alves McConaughey, musicians Aaron Watson and Randy Rogers, Houston Astros player David Bregman, and more. There’ll be interactive trivia and games and convenient links to purchase featured products. The event will run 8 am-8 pm on the store’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

Canada Day at Maple Leaf Diner

It’s Canada's 154th birthday, and this Canadian-themed eatery is celebrating with some giveaways and specials. Starting at 1 pm, the first 100 customers will receive a free Canada Day T-shirt. Stay for some Buffalo Canadian Bacon Poutine ($11.99), topped with cheddar cheese and cream puff. The special plate is available all of July. From now until July 4, tag the restaurant on social media with the hashtag #MLDCanadaDay2021 for not one, but two chances to win $500.

Friday, July 2

Fourth of July Weekend Celebration at Happiest Hour

Dallas’ largest patio bar and lounge will commemorate Independence Day with three days of drinks specials, from Friday to Sunday. Break out the red, white, and blue and go for beer buckets for $17.76 (see what they did there?), red and blue-hued beer towers, and new Lawn Bar frozen cocktails served with rocket pops. On Saturday and Sunday, partake in a late-day specialty brunch served from 1 to 5 pm. There’ll be late-night DJ music Friday and Saturday.

Saturday, July 3

Kaboom Town! Patio Watch Party at Ida Clair

The Addison location of this Southern-inspired drinks and dining destination will host a patio party with primo views of the city’s massive fireworks display, Addison Kaboom Town! Tickets — which range from $100 for two to $600 for an airstream — include a parking spot, table seating, welcome cocktail for each guest (appropriately named Da Bomb), and live music. Or avoid the crowds and pick up Ida’s shrimp boil kit to-go ($65), which comes with two pounds of shrimp, a pound of andouille sausage, red potatoes, corn cobs, spices and seasonings, and one Montucky Cold Snacks beer. Pickup is available at all three Ida Claire locations, July 1-4.

Sunday, July 4

Brews and Fireworks at Texas Ale Project

The veteran-owned brewery and tap room boasts that it was the first one built from the ground up in Dallas since the late 1800s. Visit on Independence Day for new craft beer releases, hot dogs, and views of area fireworks shows. Doors open at 12 pm and admission is free.