Top DFW restaurants and bars hosting parties to watch 4th of July fireworks

The fireworks will be popping all over Dallas-Fort Worth this Fourth of July weekend. If your patriotic spirit is willing but your tolerance for crowds is weak, consider finding a spot at a nearby restaurant or bar with a view. These hot spots are offering food and drink specials and watch parties for the most spectacular fireworks displays in town. For a complete list of Independence Day fireworks and events in Dallas, click here; for Fort Worth, click here. (And reminder that there's no big, official fireworks display in Dallas this year.)

Addison

Kaboom Town! Patio Watch Party at Ida Claire, July 3

The Addison location of this Southern-inspired drinks and dining destination will host a patio party with primo views of the city’s massive fireworks display, Addison Kaboom Town! Tickets — which range from $100 for two to $600 for an airstream — include a parking spot, table seating, welcome cocktail for each guest (appropriately named Da Bomb), and live music. Or avoid the crowds and pick up Ida’s shrimp boil kit to-go ($65), which comes with two pounds of shrimp, a pound of andouille sausage, red potatoes, corn cobs, spices and seasonings, and one Montucky Cold Snacks beer. Pickup is available at all three Ida Claire locations, July 1-4.

Kaboom Town! Block Party at STIRR Addison, July 3

STIRR in Addison will host a block party, with parking spaces directly outside of the building reserved for festivities and views of the Kaboom Town! fireworks show. DJs will spin tunes, there'll be drink and food specials, and vendors onsite. After the fireworks show (9:30-10 pm), stay for the afterparty until 2 am. The restaurant will have specials all weekend long; check the website for more details.

Kaboom Town! Block Party at Vidorra Addison, July 3

Vidorra's Addison location is also getting into the spirit with a block party taking place in parking spaces outside the building. There will be DJs all day long, drink and food specials, and special vendors for the holiday. It all leads up to the 30-minute Kaboom Town! fireworks display at 9:30 pm, with an afterparty lasting until 2 am. The restaurant will offer specials all weekend long; check the website for details.

Las Colinas

Toyota Music Factory Virtual Fireworks Display, July 4

For those who prefer to party at home, Toyota Music Factory will livestream a fireworks display during the break of the Rockaholics performance at 8 pm Sunday. It's part of a larger celebration that the Las Colinas entertainment and restaurant complex is throwing for the 4th. The Red, White and Brave, presented by KLUV 98.7, will recognize essential workers. For more information, visit the website.

Fort Worth

Brews and Booms at Panther Island Brewing, July 4

Watch the fireworks from Fort Worth’s Fourth from this nearby brewery and tap room. A $15 ticket purchased in advance will get you four Panther Island Brewing pours and a souvenir plastic 16-ounce cup. Tickets will be $20 at the door, and additional tickets after entry will be $10. The Funky Calavera food trailer will be on-site and doors open at 12 pm. Fireworks will start at 9:30 pm. Guests may bring their own chairs, but not outside coolers or drinks.

July 4th at the Arcade ft. Fireworks! at Free Play, July 4

"Love fireworks but hate spending hours waiting at the park? Consider watching the Fort Worth Fourth Fireworks from our award-winning rooftop patio!," says the Near Southside bar-arcade. From 4-11 pm Sunday, they're inviting folks in for chili dogs, drink specials, arcade and Skee Ball challenges, and a rooftop view of the Fort Worth's Fourth fireworks display. It's free to attend, but get there early to claim a great spot on the patio — one of the best in town.

Refinery 714 at The Harper Hotel, July 4

Fort Worth's hottest new fireworks watching spot is this just-opened downtown hotel, which has a penthouse lounge that serves up views miles. They're inviting guests in for patriotic cocktails and fireworks viewing from high in the skyline. "From our north windows, you will be able to see the Panther Island Pavilion fireworks show, and from our east windows you will be able to see the fireworks shows in Arlington," says a spokeswoman. Make it a star-spangled Sunday with a red, white, and blue Blueberry Mint Julep. Make a long weekend of it with their "Sip, Park, Play" promotion that includes a night at the hotel, two complimentary cocktails at Refinery 714, and complimentary valet parking. More info on their website.

---

Celestina Blok contributed to this story.