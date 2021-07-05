These are the 5 best food and drink events in Dallas this week

Gear up now because Sunday will be busy this week, with tasty events starting as early as 8 am. There’s a fun-run with a famous margarita for participants at the finish line, a French fête at a local food hall, a decadent chocolate tour, and an all-female cocktail competition. Pre-game for Sunday’s marathon of events with hand-cranked ice cream at a 1920s-themed evening social.

Saturday, July 10

1920s Ice Cream Social at Nash Farm

The historic Grapevine farmstead will transport guests to simpler times with a 1920s-era ice cream party. Along with old fashioned hand-cranked ice cream, sundaes, and root beer floats, there’ll be antique cars, vintage bicycles, and even tunes from records spinning on an antique phonograph. The Lone Star String Band will play traditional Texas-style prairie music, and kids can play lawn games like croquet and horseshoes. This evening event runs from 7 p.m. until dark. Admission is $5 per person and includes ice cream and refreshments.

Sunday, July 11

Mambo Miles Race

Tex-Mex favorite Mi Cocina will celebrate its 30th anniversary with the inaugural Mambo Miles Race, a two-mile course in downtown Dallas that begins and ends in Klyde Warren Park, where Mi Cocina will open a new location later this year. Participants will receive a commemorative T-shirt and will be greeted at the finish line with a Mambo Miles medal, and more importantly, a cold Mambo Taxi in a souvenir glass. Stay for live music from Bidi Bidi Banda, food trucks, and family activities. The race is $40 ($30 for those under 21) and begins at 8 am.

Third Annual Bastille Day at Legacy Hall

Celebrate all things French at this food hall fête. Parisian chef Julien Eelsen of Whisk & Eggs will visit to prepare French specialties like sweet and savory crepes, croque monsieur, and charcuterie boards. Sip on Champagne cocktails like the French 75 or purchase a bottle of Perrier Jouët for $35. There’ll be live French-gypsy-jazz music, too. Admission is free, but reserved seating inside the hall’s new bar, Tonic, starts at $100 for four people and comes with cocktail service, a bottle of Champagne, and a charcuterie board. The event will run 1-4 pm.

Dallas by Chocolate Tour

Hop aboard a motorcoach for a mouthwatering tour of rich chocolate treats. Participants will visit five sweet stops for tastes of chocolate truffles, chocolate pastries, and more. There’ll be a history lesson in chocolate and trivia along the way. The tour is $53 ($48 for children 10 and under) and runs 1-4:30 pm. Non-alcoholic beverages will be provided, but participants may also BYOB.

The Shake Up Finals at The Clover Club

This all-female cocktail competition is down to its final round after four weeks of battling it out from behind the bar. Four winning teams that include female bartenders from all over Dallas will craft their finest concoctions for three judges, including Megan McClinton of Blackland Distilling, sommelier Christina Spadaro, and Armoury general manager Megan Christiansen. The event is free to attend and a portion of the evening’s sales will go to Genesis Women’s Shelter. The competition begins at 8 pm.