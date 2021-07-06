Bubbly flows at new raw bar & Champagne room in Dallas' Bishop Arts

There's a fun new opening in Dallas' Bishop Arts District from Exxir Hospitality, who are seemingly behind 99 percent of the fun new openings in Bishop Arts these days.

It's called Mermaid Raw Bar & Champagne Room, and it'll open at 308 N. Bishop Ave, adjacent to Paradiso, which is also an Exxir Hospitality concept (see??).

According to a release, Mermaid will open on July 12.

The release describes it as an intimate space that embraces the kitsch, with lots of outdoor seating, evoking a South-Beach-meets Boca vibe that’s just in time for summer’s hottest nights.

That kitsch will include design features such as:

antique chandeliers illuminating a scalloped, aquamarine bar

vintage shell accessories

a sculptural mermaid and dolphin table

That doesn't sound kitschy, it sounds cool.

The food and beverage will come from the Paradiso team, including executive Chef Nick Hurry and Beverage Director Iluggy Recinos (NoMad LA, Bestia) - pronounced e*lou*g, says his Instagram, although I'm not sure that pronunciation tip is any easier to glean than his name itself? Like, is the "g" supposed to be "gee" or is it "guh" like a hard G sound?

A raw bar will feature

oysters with grapefruit and lavender mignonette

stone fruit and tuna crudo

butter-poached lobster tail

crab and melon consommé

hamachi crudo

Ocean-inspired cocktail pairings will be served up from three swirling, built-in sculptural glass dispensers.

And definitely wine, including trendy orange wine, bubbles, and rosé.

They'll be open weeknights from 3-10 pm, and weekends from 12 noon to 10 pm.

Exxir Hospitality is also home to Paradiso, the Botanist, and Good Companions.