Rockwall won't have to drive to Dallas anymore for Torchy's green chile queso

Green chile queso is headed for Rockwall with the arrival of Torchy's Tacos, the Austin-based taco chain, which is opening a location at 2235 S. Goliad St. #120, in a space previously occupied by Luby's, which sadly closed in 2021.

According to a release, the restaurant will open on July 13.

With six locations around Dallas-Fort Worth and 72 locations in Texas, there is no shortage of Torchy's Tacos. However, this will be the first location in Rockwall, and that's surely a benchmark worthy of celebration.

And celebrate they shall: Torchy's is hosting a grand opening event that will include free limited-edition Torchy's Restaurant Opening T-shirts to the first 100 people in line at 10 am on opening day.

It's about more than the shirt: Those who score a T-shirt get a year of free Green Chile Queso every time they wear it to the Rockwall location. (That free queso can only be redeemed once per day on dine-in or takeout orders. Cannot be redeemed on online or delivery orders.)

Torchy's founder and CEO Mike Rypka says in a statement that opening more locations in Texas has been a priority, and Rockwall will help them achieve that mission.

Menu highlights include:

Tacos: Served on house-made corn or flour tortillas, with options such as Green Chile Pork featuring pork carnitas, green chiles, and cotija cheese; MoFaux with plant-based, cowboy-style Beyond Beef; Trailer Park with fried chicken, green chiles, lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheddar jack cheese.

Breakfast Tacos: Served all day, with options like The Wrangler with eggs, brisket, potato, cheese, and tomatillo sauce. Also, migas with eggs, corn tortilla strips, green chiles, avocado, pico de gallo, and cheese.

Taco of the Month: Torchy's introduces a new taco flavor every month, and a portion of the proceeds benefits charitable partners such as the Make-a-Wish Foundation, MD Anderson, and Phoenix House.

Sides: Green Chile Queso and Chips is the most famous, but they also have refried beans, street corn, guacamole, and salsa.

Drinks: That includes margaritas and craft beer, with a Happy Hour Monday-Friday from 3-6 pm offering $1.50 off draft and bottled beer, and $2 off drinks. They also do $3.50 sangria and mimosas Saturday-Sunday all day.

The location is a 4,000-square-foot space with an outdoor patio. There's a space right next door that used to be a Fuddruckers, but that closed in spring 2022.