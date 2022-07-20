New hotel restaurant at Arlington's Entertainment District is a Soy Cowboy

A new hotel coming to Arlington's Entertainment District will open with a brand-name restaurant: Called Soy Cowboy, it'll be at tThe Loews Arlington Hotel and Arlington Convention Center, opening in early 2024, and it's from the owners of B&B Butchers and Restaurant in Fort Worth.

Soy Cowboy will be a pan-Asian concept from Benjamin Berg of Berg Hospitality, the Houston culinary group responsible for creating B&B Butchers & Restaurant in Houston and Fort Worth, B.B. Italia Bistro & Bar, B.B. Lemon, The Annie Café & Bar, Turner's, NoPo Café, Market & Bar, and Trattoria Sofia.

Soy Cowboy will be one of five food and beverage outlets at the new hotel, along with a three-meal indoor/outdoor restaurant featuring two wood-fire pizza ovens and homemade pasta made on-site.

Loews Hotels & Co. president Alan Tisch says in a statement that "Soy Cowboy will be Berg's first pan-Asian concept and will re define the culinary scene in Arlington’s already bustling entertainment district."

By "pan-Asian," they mean a tour through the flavors of China, Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, Japan, and more. The menu will include sharable plates featuring Asian cooking techniques such as sushi, tempura, wok, robatayaki, hibachi, teppanyaki, and Korean barbeque.

Cocktails will be "innovative." The wine and sake list will be "extensive."

“We are thrilled to partner with Loews Hotels & Co as we bring new life and exciting Asian flavors to Arlington with our original concept and restaurant anchor, Soy Cowboy," says Berg, who owns and operates eight restaurant concepts in Houston and Fort Worth and plans to open 10 more between now and 2024.

In addition to the restaurants, the Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center will feature:

888 guest rooms and suites

200,000 square feet of indoor meeting space

66,000 square feet of outdoor space, including an event lawn

Resort-style beach club with two swimming pools, man-made beach, cabanas, fire pits and water slide

The Arlington Convention Center, also operated by Loews Hotels & Co, will be located within the hotel. Situated between Globe Life Field and AT&T Stadium, Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center will be accessible to the 300-room Live! by Loews via a Sky Bridge. The two hotels combined offer nearly 1,200 guestrooms and more than 300,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center is part of phase two of the development of Arlington’s Entertainment District. Continuing their public-private partnership with the City of Arlington, Loews Hotels & Co, The Texas Rangers and The Cordish Companies are building upon the momentum and success of Texas Live!, Live! by Loews - Arlington, and the Rangers’ Globe Life Field.

Additional features of the expansion include One Rangers Way, an upscale residential community, and Spark Arlington, a collaborative workspace in Choctaw Stadium, both developed by The Cordish Companies.