These are the 7 best food and drink events in Dallas this week

The Summer Olympics are underway in Tokyo, and there’s an Olympic-themed bar crawl to celebrate. Also on tap this week: a cognac tasting, cheese-making class, and a whiskey pairing dinner. It’s also officially rosé season, and there’s a festival happening for that, too.

Thursday, July 29

Heaven’s Door Dinner at Knife Plano

A cocktail reception will precede a four-course dinner featuring Heaven’s Door whiskey and bourbon, a brand co-owned by music artist Bob Dylan. Menu highlights from chef John Tesar include beef tartare, quail, dry-aged ribeye, and chocolate whiskey cake. Tickets are $99 per person (plus tax and gratuity). The event begins at 6 pm.

Wine & Cheese Fest: A Dozen Rosé at Eataly Dallas

The vibrant Italian marketplace at NorthPark Center will host a rosé tasting paired with an array of gourmet bites. Guests can taste a dozen Italian rosés (plus a few reds and whites) while perusing five chef stations featuring artisanal cheeses and cured meats. The ticket price is $49 and includes an Eataly branded wine glass and holder. The event begins at 6 pm.

Friday, July 30

Cognac Tasting at The Whiskey Spot

Become a cognac connoisseur and learn what makes a good one, as well as cognac lingo like VS, VSOP, and XO. The tasting includes seven cognacs, paired bites, cognac cocktails, and even cigars if desired. Tickets are $97 per person, or $150 per couple. The tasting will run from 7-9 pm.

Saturday, July 31

Cheesemaking Class at The Mozzarella Company

This completely hands-on class lets students learn how to make fresh ricotta to form into mozzarella. Class includes a tour and ends with a wine and cheese tasting party. Registration is $75 per person and there are two class times, 12 pm and 3 pm.

Deep Ellum Olympics Bar Crawl

More than 10 Deep Ellum bars will participate in this endurance test for bar-hoppers. Participants (grouped by teams) will pick up wristbands and maps at Deep Ellum Distillery (arrive between 12-2 pm) and then embark on a journey to visit every spot. The $15 fee grants free entry, access to drink specials, and a souvenir at each bar, but note that alcohol is not included. An afterparty will take place at Mama Tried at 5 pm, including live music and photo opps.

Siren Rock Brewing Company Grand Opening

The highly anticipated brewery, tasting room, kitchen, and beer garden officially opens in the historic downtown district in Rockwall with an all-day event featuring live music, craft vendors, and of course plenty of beer. Tickets are $25 per person, which includes three beers; the event runs 11 am-10 pm.

Sunday, August 1

Miss Bemeo Pastries Pop-up at Magic Cup

The McKinney coffee and bubble tea shop, smoothie, and juice bar will team up with Miss Bemeo dessert shop to offer handcrafted sweets like their signature ube butter mochi, pandan or lychee rose crème brûlée, and more. Pair them with Asian-inspired teas, smoothies, or coffees for an afternoon treat, 1-4 pm. Contact the dessert makers for pre-orders here.