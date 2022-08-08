Popular vegan restaurant Spiral Diner is closing location in Dallas

Dallas is losing a big vegan restaurant: Fort Worth-based chain Spiral Diner is closing its location in Oak Cliff.

According to a release, the restaurant will close on August 14.

The location is at the end of its lease, which Spiral opted not to renew due to the condition of the aging building.

Initially built in 1922, the 100-year-old Beckley building has increasingly demanded upkeep, which the Spiral team could no longer justify after years of heavy maintenance.

The location had been there for 15 years, opening in February 2008 - the second Spiral location following the original in Fort Worth.

Spiral Diner & Bakery will open a new location in Arlington, opening in 2023, and two new vegan concepts in Fort Worth – a fine dining restaurant, Maiden Fine Plants & Spirits, and a donut and ice cream shop, Dreamboat Donuts and Scoops.

Owner and Founder Amy McNutt called it bittersweet, saying, "we've been honored to feed our hungry customers for over 14 years! But, with our lease agreement expiring soon, it seemed like the right time to move on. All the years of incredible business have worn out this old building – it could no longer sustain our bustling operation!"