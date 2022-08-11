Dallas' big bagel trend keeps rolling via new Frisco shop Bāgelolōgy

Dallas is definitely in the midst of a full-blown bagel trend, and now comes another new shop to seal the deal: Called Bāgelolōgy, it's a "mom-and-mom" shop in Frisco at 252 W. Stonebrook Pkwy. #600, that opened in a former jewelry store in late July.

Bagelology is from Ameira Olayan and Fadia Anani, who left previous careers to start this shop together. Olayan was a nurse, most recently a school nurse for Coppell ISD, while Anani worked in higher education administration for two Florida universities.

Anani also founded a pastry concept in 2019 called Knafest, specializing in the iconic Palestinian dessert Knafeh Nabulsiyeh, made from shredded phyllo dough and melted cheese, along with Knafeh pudding and Knafeh bites – cream-filled bite-size treats for which she developed a loyal following until she closed it down in May.

Both moms, Anani and Olayan became friends and been working on Bagelology for the past three years.

"We have a lot of love for bagels," Anani says. "We went to New York and New Jersey to learn the best way to make them."

Where exactly, they do not say.

"We worked with a mentor who owns several shops with his family in both New York and New Jersey," Olayan says. So mysterious.

They follow the classic technique of boiling and then baking their bagels. A single bagel is $2.25 and comes in options that include plain, everything, poppyseed, cinnamon-raisin, sesame, onion, garlic, pumpernickel, multigrain, egg, herb/zaatar, and salt.

More than a dozen spreads come in options such as cheddar jalapeno, blueberry, and honey walnut.

But perhaps even bigger than the bagels are their bagel sandwiches, including five breakfast sandwiches with eggs, cheese, and choice of bacon, sausage, and hash browns, plus coffee and espresso drinks.

Lunch sandwiches incorporate some of your typical bagel toppings, as follows:

lox & cream cheese bagel sandwich

turkey & provolone bagel sandwich

"sushi" bagel sandwich with lox, cream cheese, avocado, and sriracha mayo

"everything" sandwich with pastrami, turkey brisket bacon, cheese, lettuce, & tomato

They also have a few baked goods including cookies, brownies, and muffins, plus coffee and bottled and canned beverages.

They have other options listed on their menu such as chicken salad and egg salad, but they're rolling things out slowly and those are still to come.

They don't list a phone number, although even if they did, they probably wouldn't be able to answer the phone right now, since they've been swamped since they opened. They're extra-communicative on social media however, and love posting little updates on Instagram.