These are the 6 best food and drink events in Dallas this week

Hang onto summer a bit longer this week with events featuring warm weather favorites: ice cream and rosé. There’s also a festival for both dogs and humans and a Japanese pop-up. Also make plans now for one very exclusive South African wine dinner come Monday.

Tuesday, August 16

Guest Scooper Series at Van Leeuwen Ice Cream

The still-new Uptown ice cream destination will welcome two special guest scoopers this week: Mimi Sterling, CEO of The Family Place Dallas, and co-founder Ben Van Leeuwen himself. Both guests will be in-store to scoop gourmet ice cream from 7-9 pm, when 20 percent of sales will go to The Family Place, an organization that aims to help curb domestic violence. Guests can enjoy exclusive summer flavors including Blueberry Shortcake, Toasted Marshmallow S’mores, and Strawberry Sumac Sorbet. The guest scooper series will run through August.

Wednesday, August 17

Wolf and the Fox Pop-Up at Midnight Rambler

Dallas-based Wolf and the Fox, which hosts private omakase dinners and dining experiences, will visit The Joule’s Midnight Rambler for a one-night pop-up. Chefs Yoni Lang and Liz Scobee will bring their famed chirashi bowls to sell, along with ceviche, sweet desserts, and more. Pre-orders are strongly encouraged (many items are already sold out for advance orders), but walk-in sales will be welcome after 9 pm. Pre-sale pick-up will take place from 6-9 pm. Stay for cocktail specials incorporating Japanese ingredients, like the Dance Police made with yuzu-lime soda.

Saturday, August 20

Rosé Tasting and Class at Trova Wine + Market

The Dallas wine shop and bar hosts a tasting and food pairing class featuring the favorite sip of summer — rosé. Led by Trova’s sommelier, the tasting will teach about all the qualities of rose winé; it will feature five favorite rosés and paired bites with each. Reservations are $55 per person, plus tax, and begins at 1 pm.

Dallas Blonde Birthday Crawl through Deep Ellum

It’s the 10th birthday of Deep Ellum Brewing Company’s Dallas Blonde beer, and the brewery is out to prove that blondes do have more fun. Break out the blonde wigs, golden crowns, and tutus, if desired, to embark on a bar crawl to celebrate. Check in between 2-4 pm at Deep Ellum Brewing Company to get a wristband, swag bag, map, and the first beer. There’ll be beer and shot specials at stops along the route all day long. Tickets are $20 and come with a promo code for $10 off a Lyft ride.

Pints & Pups at Addison Circle Park

Canines and humans alike will enjoy this pop-up festival geared toward furry friends. There’ll be a dog park for both small and large dogs, paw print art, a photo booth, and pet adoptions, along with live music and complimentary beer tastings. Participating breweries include Hop & Sting Brewing Co., Peticolas Brewing Co., TUPPS Brewery, and more. Food trucks will include The Pet Treat Truck and Frios Gourmet Pops serving both popsicles and “pupsicles.” The free event will run from 7-10 pm.

Monday, August 22

A.A. Badenhorst Wine Dinner at Monarch

Acclaimed South African winemaker Adi Badenhorst will visit the 49th-floor Dallas restaurant to share his world-class wines. The five-course menu will feature quail, lamb porterhouse, merluza, and more. Dinner is $250 per person, plus tax and gratuity, and begins at 6 pm.