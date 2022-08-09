Actress Christina Ricci stars in trailblazing Dallas charity's powerhouse fall event

A beloved Dallas fundraising luncheon known for attracting A-list talent has rung up a respected Hollywood actress for its edition this fall: Christina Ricci will be the keynote speaker for The Family Place's 2022 Texas Trailblazer Awards Luncheon.

Taking place Friday, September 23 at the Omni Dallas Hotel, the luncheon's aim is twofold: 1) to honor those who create positive change in the greater Dallas community, and 2) to raises critical funds for The Family Place, a family violence service provider.

Event co-chairs are Jeannie Barsam, Stacie Johnson-Williams, and Lisa Sherrod.

“We are ecstatic to have Christina Ricci join us this year for our Texas Trailblazer Awards,” says Mimi Crume Sterling, CEO of The Family Place, in a release. “Christina has been a trailblazer in Hollywood through her stellar career while advocating to stop family violence.”

Ricci, a Golden Globe, SAG, and Emmy nominee, has had a diverse career in film, TV, and Broadway since the 1990s. She's known for her memorable roles in movies and shows like The Addams Family (1991), The Opposite of Sex (1999), Monster (2003), and The Lizzie Borden Chronicles (2015). Ricci currently stars in the acclaimed Showtime series Yellowjackets, for which she received a 2022 Primetime Emmy nomination.

Past Trailblazer Awards Luncheon speakers have included Laura Linney, Tamron Hall, and Gretchen Carlson.

The Family Place — one of the first family violence shelters in the state — served more than 13,000 clients in 2021 and had to rebuild facilities after damage from Winter Storm Uri.

Sponsorships and tickets ($250) for the Trailblazer Awards Luncheon are available now on the event website.