Easy ways to help Dallas-Fort Worth residents impacted by historic winter storm

People all across Dallas-Fort Worth are grappling with the effects of this week's historic winter storm — the extreme cold, power outages, and water issues that have brought the region to a standstill. Here are some ways residents can lend a hand through monetary contributions, donations of goods and services, volunteer time, or even a simple ring of a doorbell next door. The list will continue to be updated as more opportunities are announced.

Genesis Women's Shelter & Support in Dallas had to shut down for the first time in its 35-year history due to an extended power outage and damage and flooding from burst pipes. All residents have been temporarily relocated to alternative safe locations. The organization is in critical need of blankets, warm clothing items, flashlights, batteries, and meals. They're also hoping to raise enough funds to purchase two commercial automatic generators. Donations can be made through their website.

Chase Oaks Church has opened two Collin County campuses (Fairview and Sachse) as temporary warming centers. They are looking for assistance to donate firewood, water, and other essentials; deliver supplies to those in need; and provide HVAC and plumbing assistance. Those who can help should start here.

Austin Street Center, which serves those experiencing homelessness in Dallas, is in need of warm clothing. They are specifically requesting donations of sweatpants, hoodies, and long sleeve shirts for men and women, sizes L-4X. Clients also need thick gloves, boots (all sizes), and coats (sizes 3XL and up). Donations can be dropped off 9 am-5 pm Sunday through Saturday at 2929 Hickory St., Dallas.

United to Learn is collecting contributions to buy food, blankets, coats, and more necessities for Dallas ISD families impacted by the storm. Monetary donations can be made here.

Meals On Wheels Inc. of Tarrant County is asking people to check on their neighbors. Meals On Wheels has delivered emergency shelf-stable meals and is asking volunteers and staff to stay home at this time. They will be closed through Friday, February 19.

United Way of Tarrant County encourages people to call 877-541-7905 or 2-1-1, or visit the 211 website for information and resources. Information on donating can be found here.

The Fort Worth Fire Department is accepting donations of bottled water at all 43 fire stations. They are distributing it to those impacted by the water outages and boil advisories.

The Tarrant County Homeless Coalition is seeking donations of emergency cold weather needs: pillows, blankets, over-the-counter cold and flu medicines, pillowcases, underwear (all sizes), coats, scarves, gloves, hats, heavy and warm socks, twin sheets for emergency mattresses, generators, heaters, sleeping bags, bottled water. Donate here or text WESUPPORT to 41444.

Warming centers across Dallas and Fort Worth continue to provide warmth, shelter, water, and power to those who need it. Contact the closest one in your neighborhood to see if they're in need of donations or volunteers.