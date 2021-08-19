Biggest oat milk company in the world to open factory in North Texas

The biggest oat milk company in the world is coming to Dallas-Fort Worth: Oatly, which sells milk, ice cream, and yogurt magically made from oats, has chosen Fort Worth as the site of its next production facility within North America.

According to a release, it'll be a 280,000-square-foot state-of-the-art manufacturing center located at 7550 Oak Grove Rd., where it will produce the company's line of oatmilks, as well as oatmilk ice cream and oatmilk yogurt. It's anticipated to be completed in 2023.

Oatly has been making nondairy products for 25 years and has become the world's original and largest oat drink company. They've made technical advancements that have given them the ability to make creamy alternatives to milks, ice cream, yogurt, cooking creams, and spreads.

Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, Oatly is available in more than 20 countries globally.

They're definitely DFW fans: In April 2021, they debuted their rare new oatmilk soft-serve at Globe Life Field in Arlington, part of a partnership between Oatly and The Texas Rangers.

The new factory will be only the third production facility for the company in North America, joining its facilities in Millville, NJ and Ogden, UT.

It will produce an estimated 150 million liters of oatmilk annually and will have the largest footprint of the company's three North American facilities.

Built for the future, the factory will have ample space for expansion even after it starts producing oatmilk.

It'll be one of nine facilities around the world the company will open by 2023, as it expands to further its mission of growing the plant-based movement and shifting the food system toward one that’s built for planetary and human health.

"Every time someone decides to take their coffee with oatmilk or have an Oatgurt for their afternoon snack, we believe they’re making a choice that’s healthier for them and the planet," says Oatly President North America Mike Messersmith. "And more and more people are making those choices every day."

"We're excited to break ground on this factory in Fort Worth, which we believe will allow us to meet the growing demand for Oatly’s products and grow our positive impact on the planet," Messersmith says.

They anticipate hiring 100 employees who will get access to all Oatly’s health, wellness, leadership and sustainability learning programs, full medical, vision and dental benefits, 20 vacation days, paid sick and holiday days, up to 20 paid weeks of parental leave, and comparable eligibility for the company’s Incentive Award Plan.

Fort Worth's new mayor, Mattie Parker, says in a statement she's excited to welcome them to town.

"I'm excited to welcome Oatly, a company built on promoting personal well-being and sustainability, to Fort Worth, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact the company will have on the people in this town through many well-paying jobs and people around the world through its sustainability-focused philosophy,” Parker says.