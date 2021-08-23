These are the 6 best food and drink events in Dallas this week

As many schools are now back in session, fittingly, this week is all about tasty education. Events range from “Wine 101” and “Pitmaster University” to an informative Italian wine tasting class and a sushi-making class. There are also two festivals on the docket — one celebrating whiskey and an inaugural multi-day festival wine and food festival hosted by the Dallas Symphony. Let the learning begin and the whiskey flow.

Saturday, August 28

Pitmaster University Series at Oak’d BBQ

Learn the basics of barbecuing at this three-hour class led by Oak’d BBQ pitmaster Michael Lane. Participants will master selecting and trimming meat; controlling temps and timing; and perfecting rubs, seasoning, and marinades. The class comes with a “survival kit” with gear and swag, along with lunch and beer. Class is $225 per person and will run from 8-11 am.

Wine 101 at Neighborhood Cellar

The Bishop Arts wine bar and bottle shop has relaunched its Wine 101 classes. Next up on the schedule is a class all about natural wine. Participants will try four types along with snacks from Fount Board & Table. Class is $35 per person and will run from 12-1 pm.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra Wine & Food Festival

The inaugural series of events will feature wine from around the world, champagnes, craft brews, local spirits, and tastes from celebrated Dallas restaurants. The biggest event of all is the Symphony of Flavors Grand Tasting, to be held at the Meyerson on Saturday from 12-3 pm. Participating restaurants include Malai Kitchen, Haywire Uptown, and Krio. Tickets are $98 per person. There’s also the Bubbles & Bites Champagne Brunch Tasting at the Meyerson at 11 am Sunday ($95 per person). Also plan for two educational Sunday afternoon seminars — one on Riedel wine glasses (Sunday at 1:30 pm, $125, includes a set of four glasses) and one on Chardonnay (4 pm, $89).

Dallas Summer Whiskey Tasting Festival

Taste whiskey from nearly a dozen different distilleries at Bottled Blonde in Deep Ellum. Tickets range from $50 per person for 15 tasting tickets to $75 for 20 tasting tickets, a bar bites buffet, and early entry. The event runs from 4-6 pm with entry available as early as 2:30 pm for premium ticketholders. Participating distilleries include Blackland Distillery, Three Chord Bourbon, and Traverse City Co.

Sip & Savor Wine Tasting at Eataly

The Italian culinary wonderland at NorthPark will host an educational wine tasting covering the Fruili-Venezia Giulia region of Italy. Learn about different grape varietals and indulge in Italian small bites. Note that class registration closes two days before the event by noon. Class is $55 per person and begins at 6 pm.

Sunday, August 29

Ichi Ni San Sushi Class

Learn how to make sushi rolls and fold potstickers at this hands-on class hosted by the experts at Ichi Ni San and Second Floor at The Exchange Hall. A sake sampling will help wash everything down. The class is $100 per person and will run from 6-8 pm.