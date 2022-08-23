Barbecue lovers will go hog wild for new BBQ festival in Arlington

The world of Texas barbecue will get even bigger when Q BBQ Fest, dubbed "America’s biggest barbecue festival," comes to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, November 4-6.

According to a release, the Q BBQ Fest, a partnership with the Dallas Cowboys and Miller Lite, will gather 10-plus pitmasters from across Texas and throughout the country to dish out smoked meats to barbecue lovers at Miller LiteHouse at AT&T Stadium. The festival will feature 30,000 pounds of brisket, chicken, pulled pork, and ribs.

Cowboys fans needn't worry about the barbecue taking away from their football time, as the festival was strategically scheduled to take place during the Cowboys' bye week.

“Nobody knows barbecue like Texas, and we can’t wait to host the finest cooks from across the country right here in our backyard,” said Stephen Jones, Chief Operating Officer of the Dallas Cowboys, in a statement. “We’re thrilled to bring this event to Arlington and can’t think of a better fit for Miller LiteHouse to give local BBQ fans an immersive experience that they haven’t gotten here yet.”

The family-friendly festival — which has been around since 2015 and also hosts events in Kansas City, St. Louis, Denver, and Jacksonville — is a weekend-long experience, featuring barbecue, local music, BBQ tutorials and demonstrations, and games and activities.

General admission tickets, which include parking, are $15 for guests ages 12 and up. Food is available for purchase at each individual BBQ pit. All-you-can-eat “Pit Passes” are $129. Tickets go on sale at 10 am on August 26 at QBBQDallas.com and seatgeek.com.