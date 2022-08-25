Luscious customizable cinnamon rolls restaurant headed for Mesquite

A concept that specializes in cinnamon rolls is opening in Mesquite: Cinnaholic, an innovative chain based in Atlanta and one of the fastest growing plant-based concepts in the country, will open at 1300 N. Town East Blvd., at the intersection of Independence Drive, where it will serve their famous customizable cinnamon rolls and other desserts seven days a week.

According to a release, it'll open on September 2.

Cinnaholic is the only concept where customers can completely customize their cinnamon rolls, with more than 20 frosting flavors and 20-plus topping choices. Each cinnamon roll is 100% plant-based and free of dairy, lactose, eggs or cholesterol, allowing guests to enjoy their mouthwatering creations without worrying about dietary or allergy restrictions.

Cinnaholic–Mesquite will feature the same menu as other locations, including cinnamon rolls, edible cookie dough, brownies, cookies, Baby Buns, and Cinnacakes.

Most popular Cinnamon Roll flavors include:

Old Skool – classic cinnamon roll with vanilla frosting

Cookie Monster – cream cheese frosting, cookie dough, chocolate chips and chocolate sauce

Caramel Apple Pie – caramel frosting, homemade pie crumble, fresh apples, caramel sauce

Campfire S'mores – marshmallow frosting, graham cookies, marshmallows, chocolate sauce

Seasonal menu items are anticipated including the rollout of Pumpkin products for fall

The company was founded in 2010 and became famous after an appearance on Shark Tank in 2014. They opened their first DFW location in Southlake in 2015. There are currently seven locations in the area with another set to open in Murphy in 2022. They've enjoyed tremendous growth in the past two years, with more than 70 locations in the U.S. and Canada, and many more anticipated for 2023.

All Cinnaholic stores are locally owned and operated. Mesquite is from Donovon K. Ridley, Jr., a Dallas native who attended Skyline High School and Keller Grad School of Business where he received his Master's Degree in accounting.

He became a Cinnaholic fan after first trying the product, and knew he wanted to open a location.

"The quality of Cinnaholic is unlike anything I've tried in the Mesquite area, and I knew I wanted to blend my professional accounting experience with a lifelong goal of being a small business owner by opening a Cinnaholic and building upon their success across the country," Ridley says in a statement. "I'm especially excited and proud to open a business in Mesquite, and bring this amazing plant-based product to the community."

Cinnaholic–Mesquite will offer catering and large-size ordering as well for events, meetings and more. The store will host a grand opening party on September 2 from 10 am-2 pm with discounts and festivities.