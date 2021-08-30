These are the 7 best food and drink events in Dallas this week

This week brings the Labor Day holiday — considered the unofficial end of summer — and there are several soirees to celebrate. Plan for a poolside party with live music, a Labor Day family-style brunch (with more live music), and a Hawaiian-style luau to send off summer in tropical fashion. Soak up the last of summer shindigs while they last.

Saturday, September 4

The Bacon Tour

The bacon craze carries on through this savory tour, which will include stops for bacon pizza, bacon doughnuts, BLTs, bacon-covered chocolate, and bacon-wrapped quail. (Save room for something called the bacon “Bucket of Love,” too.) Board the motor coach — which is BYOB — at 12:30 pm for a four-hour excursion. Tickets are $59 for adults and $49 for children ages 5-10.

Sunday, September 5

Spanish Latin American Duo Boards with Amor y Queso

Grab a friend and head to this Latin-inspired charcuterie class at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, where each duo will create their own board to share. The class will be led by the experts from Amor y Queso cheese shop. Some ingredients will be harvested from the gardens. The class will run from 11 am-1 pm and is $75 per pair for members and $80 for a guest couple.

Life at the Lakehouse Outdoor Party

It’s an end-of-summer soiree at the Omni Las Colinas lakeside hotel, where The Lakehouse Waterfront Lounge will host a poolside party. The event will feature live music, lawn games, and menu items fresh off the grill. Go Instagram-ready, as there will be photo ops situated throughout the property by Corona Premiere, Chandon Garden Spritz, Belvedere Organic Infusions, and Aperol liqueur. The event will take place all day from 11 am-8 pm and is free to attend; however, pool access requires a $25 resort pass for non-hotel guests. Food and cocktails will be available for purchase.

Chef Wars Food Festival at Grow DeSoto Marketplace

Family-friendly event includes food, music, bounce house, face painting, vendors, and games. A mix of foods will include barbecue, funnel cake, turkey legs, tacos, vegan, and keto. Chefs will compete to win a $200 gift card to Flobinna House of Fashion, and it will be up to the audience to vote for their favorite. It takes place 1-7 pm at 324 E. Belt Line Rd. Tickets are $5 in advance or $10 at the door and cover entry; food requires separate purchase.

Labor Day Weekend Luau at Legacy Hall

Wrap up summer Hawaiian-style with a taste of the tropics at Legacy Hall. There’ll be hula and live fire dancers, a limbo competition, and live music by Jimmy Buffett and Kenney Chesney tribute bands. Tickets start at $15 for general admission. The $60 ticket comes with VIP seating, a Hawaiian dinner of pulled pork, teriyaki chicken, slaw, potato salad and sweet rolls, and one tiki cocktail in a collectable coconut cup. The event will run from 2-10 pm.

Monday, September 6

Labor Day Jam and Toast Brunch at The Rustic

The Rustic’s popular Sunday brunch will be served Monday this week, paired with jamming live music. The generous menu is served family-style ($16.95 per person) and includes local cheeses and fruit, avocado toast, country baked eggs, bacon, sausage, Nashville-style spicy fried chicken, smoked cheddar grits, and small-batch doughnuts baked in-house. Wash it all down with mimosas or bloody marys sold by the carafe and pitcher. Brunch begins at 10 am and ends at 2 pm.

Labor Day Brunch at City Works Eatery and Pour House

Both locations, in Frisco and Fort Worth, will extend the usual weekend brunch to a Labor Day Monday "Funday" rock 'n' roll-themed event. Menu includes the Jon Bun Jovi (warm jumbo cinnamon roll), Johnny Hash (hardwood-smoked pulled pork shoulder over sunny side up eggs), Chimi Hendrix (breakfast chimichanga), and more. Brunch is offered from 10 am-3 pm; reservations are recommended and can be made online or by calling the restaurants.