5 hot end-of-the-summer news tidbits happening in Dallas restaurant news

Summer is generally a sleepy time for Dallas restaurant news, what with many people vacationing in Aspen or hopping to Montana or other parts of the American West. But Labor Day has come and gone, and we're gifted with a bounty of short news bits, so many that they call for a roundup.

Here's 5 new hot news items just in:

Fajita Pete's Lakewood

Houston-based Tex-Mex chain has just opened its newest location here in Dallas in the historic Lakewood Shopping Center at 1920 Abrams Pkwy. This is their 23rd location overall.

Fajita options include beef, shrimp, chicken, and veggie. Other menu items include quesadillas, burritos, tostadas, guacamole, and queso.

Fajita Pete's was founded by Pete Mora in 2008 as a traditional eatery, but with a clairvoyant focus on catering and delivery. The Lakewood location is from husband-and-wife Hugh and Rebekah Guill of Smith Restaurant Group, who've been actively involved in Fajita Pete's since 2018; Hugh currently serves as their Chief Brand Officer.

Suburban Yacht Club Plano

A new restaurant-bar serving tiki drinks and Calif-style tacos is opening in Plano. Called Suburban Yacht Club, it's a new concept from 33 Restaurant Group, which owns a growing portfolio of places, dedicated mostly to pizza and beer, including Union Bear Brewing Co., Cadillac Pizza Pub, Taverna Rossa, Heritage Pizza and Taproom in The Colony, and The Yard in McKinney.

Crafted by 33RG's culinary director Brian C. Luscher, the menu is inspired by Southern California's food-truck scene, and includes quesabirria, Baja-style fish tacos, burger, Flamin' Hot Cheetos elote, and ceviche.

Dickey's Barbecue Pit chili

Dallas barbecue chain celebrates its 80th anniversary with the launch of several limited-time items:

Sweet & Smoky Pit-Smoked Wings with Dr Pepper Barbecue Sauce

Brisket Chili, a Texas-style chili that can be ordered as a side or as a topper on Mac Stacks, Bakers, or Frito Pie

The items are available through September.

El Pollo Loco nachos

Fire-grilled chicken chain has two new Nachos, piled higher than usual with toppings, introduced with a dumb marketing campaign about denouncing the indecency of naked chips.

Moving on from that, here's the two options:

Double Chicken Nachos come topped with El Pollo Loco's citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chicken, guacamole, queso blanco, smashed pinto beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, and fried serrano peppers.

Double Crunch Taquito Nachos are topped with four chicken taquitos, chopped chicken breast, queso blanco, pico de gallo, and creamy cilantro dressing.

The nachos are available through November 2.

Pizza Inn pan pizza

Pizza chain has launched new House Pan Pizza made with fresh frozen pizza dough, topped with whole milk mozzarella cheese, pan-fried until crispy, brushed with "a proprietary blend of buttery garlic, Parmesan, and Romano cheeses," and topped with veggies, signature sauce, and more mozzarella cheese.

Pizza Inn could leave it there but instead the release takes a swipe at a competitor: "Unfortunately, over the years pizza brands like Pizza Hut have cut costs and corners, which created a sub-par product made with frozen dough and frozen cheese that diminished consumer expectations of what quality pan pizza should be."

Are you really in a superior position when you're brushing your crust with proprietary buttery garlic? Anyway, it's available on the All You Can Eat Buffet and for delivery or carryout.