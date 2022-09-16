Brewpub team drafts new spot with Texas-themed menu in Fairview

There's a new brewpub coming to Dallas-Fort Worth with not one but two locations. Called Boozie's Brewery & TX Fare, it's a full-service brewpub that will feature chef-driven food including Texas specialties, plus a fully functional brewery and full bar.

It'll open in Fairview Town Center in Collin County; another location will open in Fort Worth, called Boozie's Brewery & Gourmet Sandwiches.

The concept, which truthfully could have a better name, is from a team that includes founder Bruce Conti, chef David Hollister, Chip Stroup, and brewer Bobby Mullins. Which one of them came up with "Boozie's"?

Conti is the Fort Worth businessman and developer who owns landmark buildings such as the former Fort Worth Star Telegram printing plant and the Ranch Style Beans complex where Wild Acre Brewing Co. opened in 2016.

Hollister most recently led the kitchen at Wild Acre Brewing, and is overseeing Boozie's menu.

Stroup was a manager at Gas Monkey Bar & Grill, and will manage operations.

Mullins was co-founder and brewer at Armadillo Ale Works in Denton, which closed in March. He'll brew Boozie's beer.

Gonna guess "Boozie's" was Conti's idea.

Boozie's came out of Wild Acre, the brewery-brewpub combo which Conti was a part of. First they opened a brewery, then a brewpub at 6479 Camp Bowie Blvd. in Fort Worth, which earned a nomination in CultureMap's 2022 Tastemaker Awards for Best Restaurant of the Year.

In 2022, Wild Acre Brewing was acquired by Dallas-based Bishop Cider. They kept the original brewery.

Conti and company kept the brewpub spinoff, which will become a Boozie's, where they'll continue to serve a menu of elevated bar food crafted by chef Hollister, but with a new lineup of beer brewed by Mullins.

The Fairview location — at 311 Town Pl., in a space once occupied by a kooky restaurant called Wyland's Ocean Blue — is new, although it's been in the works for a while. (It was originally floated as a Wild Acre location.) They've already installed a dozen brewing tanks.

Both locations will feature a brewery on-site, and they'll also be transitioning from beer-and-wine-only to a full bar, so they can serve cocktails.

The menu at Fairview will be a departure from the sandwich theme of the original menu in Fort Worth, giving Hollister — a Le Cordon Bleu graduate who once worked as a sous chef for Grady Spears — a chance to create a new menu.

"We'll be showcasing more Texas cuisine — not barbecue, but more like trail food," he says. "We're working on a chicken-fried steak with a sourdough breading. We'll be doing a true Texas red chili, and a fun Texas caviar."

Since the location is in Fairview, they're also going to play with a state fair theme including a funnel cake dessert with a Dr Pepper caramel sauce.

No opening date yet, but they're already hiring staff so it'll definitely be in the fall.