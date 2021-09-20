These are the 7 best food and drinks events in Dallas this week

This week is all about competition. From stein-holding contests and Mexican bingo to an international tamale-eating competition, there’s lot of opportunity to showcase some skills. Break out the lederhosen for more Oktoberfest-style events, and get into the spirit of the State Fair, too.

Tuesday, September 21

One Year of Chimalma

The downtown Dallas taco bar will celebrate its one-year anniversary with menu specials and one lively bingo game. Visit Tuesday through Thursday for new enchilada plates, including verdes, queso blanco, and mole. On Thursday, plan for a game of loteria, also known as "Mexican bingo," starting at 6 pm. Patrons can pay $20 to get a game board, and small cups of Chimalma’s frozen margaritas will be placed on each game board image. Players will drink the margaritas if the caller says an image on their board. The first person to clear the board wins.

Thursday, September 23

Oktoberfest Beer Dinner at On Rotation

The brewery and kitchen will host its first beer pairing dinner in its spacious new Lemon Avenue location. Plan for three German-inspired courses, featuring house-made sausage and schnitzel, paired with four craft brews. Tickets are $60 per person and dinner begins at 7 pm. Lederhosen welcome.

Thursday, September 23

Central Market Hispanic Heritage Month Virtual Cooking School Series

Over the next month, the gourmet grocer will host a series of online cooking classes featuring the stories and recipes of three experts in Hispanic cuisine. The series kicks off Thursday with longtime Central Market chef Michelle Rodarte, who will prepare picadillo de res, Mexican rice, and fresh jalapeño salsa. There are two options to participate: simply watch and learn ($20) or cook along at home ($65). Class begins at 6 pm.

State Ferris of Wheelers Themed Pop-Up at Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ

To coincide with the Friday kickoff of State Fair of Texas, the carnival-themed outdoor barbecue joint will host a fair-inspired pop-up. It will include midway games and prizes, fair food vendors, carnival entertainers, and live music. Open at 11 am until late night. It's free to attend, but RSVPs are appreciated, at 214-741-4141.

Friday, September 24

Oktoberfest at ArtPark Trinity Groves

In true Oktoberfest fashion, the colorful beer garden at Trinity Groves will host live music all day and stein-holding contests and will serve specialty German fare and beer. Tickets start at $15 for entry, which includes a beer tumbler and two Sam Adams Oktoberfest beers. Upgrade to a stein for $20 or two-day admission with three beers for $25. The evening event will run from 6 to 11 pm on both Friday and Saturday.

Saturday, September 25

Fourth Annual Oktoberfest at Legacy Hall

The Saturday celebration of German culture will feature live music all day, brats, pretzels, stein-holding competitions, and plenty of beer. Tickets start at $15 for general admission, and seating is first-come, first-served. The $60 ticket includes access to VIP seating, a brat and pretzel combo with beer cheese from Degenhardt’s Brat Haus, a branded beer stein, and one beer. The event will run from 12-10 pm.

The Padrino Foods World Tamale Eating Championship

Major League Eating, the folks behind the nationally-televised Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest, will host their tamale eating competition at high noon on the steps of City Hall in Lewisville. Last year Joey Chestnut, the No. 1 ranked eater in the world according to MLE, took the championship by inhaling more than 93 tamales — two shy of the world record of 95. While he won’t be at this year’s competition, the world recorder holder, Geoffrey Esper, will be. Spectators are welcome, as the event is part of Historic Old Town Lewisville’s Western Days Festival.