Dallas has exclusive dibs on designer pineapple that's petite and pink

A new pineapple that's tiny and pink is on the market, and it's available only for Dallas: Called the Petit Pinkglow Pineapple, it's a new product from Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., and it's being launched exclusively in the Dallas market.

This is a mini version of the company's Petit Pinkglow, a novel pineapple with a pink interior that Fresh Del Monte introduced nationally in mid-October. That one's a regular size.

This mini pineapple will be available for purchase and same-day delivery throughout the Dallas area at myfreshdelmonte.com.

A release says that the pineapple has been 16 years in the making. It's grown in Costa Rica and can take up to 24 months to mature. It's produced in ultra-limited harvests and is supposedly juicier and sweeter than a traditional pineapple, with a unique taste that boasts notes of candy aromatics. How much you wanna bet cotton candy aromatics.

The harvesting is also unique: They do it by hand and replant the crowns before shipping. You get it without the crown but this increases the volume of crops and reduce waste. Who needs the crown. Nobody.

The release describes the color as "over-the-top and perfectly pink" — ideal for you-know-where: Instagram.

In a statement, Fresh Del Monte Marketing VP Pablo Rivero shares some of its other useful purposes, beyond selfies.

"After receiving such a great response with the launch of the Pinkglow Pineapple earlier this month, we know that our consumers are going to love this smaller version, which is perfect for small gatherings, special date nights, or even as a fun gift for the person who has everything!" he says.

Fresh Del Monte launched their myfreshdelmonte.com website in 2020 as a place where consumers can order fresh produce and have it delivered to their door. It has more than 200 options of both Fresh Del Monte produce and Mann Packing products.

The areas covered by the website incorporate pretty much all of Dallas-Fort Worth: Addison, Allen, Carrollton, Coppell, Flower Mound, Richardson, Plano, Rockwall, Rowlett, Irving, Garland, Sachse, Grand Prairie, Fort Worth, the mid-cities, Denton, McKinney, Forney, Duncanville, Wylie, Cedar Hill, DeSoto, Mesquite, and even extend as far as Terrell and Waxahachie.

The Petite Pinkglow is listed as "coming soon," and saving the best for last, the price is $19.99.