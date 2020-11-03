New wave of coffee shops in Dallas is enough to perk you up

Coffee is one cuisine that seems to have suffered less drastically from the effects of the coronavirus. We all need our coffee, and there's no substitution for a barista's skills.

Here is a list of new coffee spots that have recently opened, plus some news about beloved coffee spots, and a few more that are "coming soon."

New openings

Beanvoy Coffee is an indie coffee spot that opened near Southlake Town Square doing popular drinks such as cappuccinos but also putting their own twist.

La Madeleine has opened its first "petite market" and bakery at 2100 Olive St., on the ground floor of the Residences at Park District. It has a smaller format than other La Madeleines, with a stronger emphasis on coffee and bakery items.

La La Land Kind Cafe opened a second location at 3330 Oak Lawn Ave., a former Starbucks that closed after the chain opened a location down the road at 2800 Oak Lawn Ave. La La Land is a charitable initiative to help foster youth. The original opened on Greenville Avenue in 2019.

Pietro's Bakery & Café is now open in Frisco at 11625 Custer Rd. Founder Tina Delia says that her goal was to create a place you could go for good coffee and a slice of cake, but also with the option of a full-dining Italian experience, espresso drinks, mochas, ced coffee, teas.

Rise & Thyme, the seasonal American cafe from celebrity chef Amanda Freitag, has opened in the new AT&T Discovery District. They're featuring baked goods from La Casita Bakeshop and Village Baking Co., plus toasts, sandwiches, and breakfast foods. It's s much a cafe as a coffee spot but it does have a menu of coffee and espresso-based drinks.

Soiree Coffee Bar is a new hybrid coffee shop at 320 Singleton Blvd., on the ground floor of the new-ish Cypress at Trinity Groves apartments, directly across the street from Trinity Groves. Owners Clive and LaFree Ryan and Tara McDaniel are doing unusual lattes such as salted brown sugar latte and honey lavender latte; they're also serving spiked coffee drinks such as maple latte with caramel flavor and bourbon.

White Rhino Coffee, a small chain founded in Cedar Hill in 2007, opened a location in the Bishop Arts District at 223 W. Seventh St. The company has locations in Cedar Hill, Waxahachie, and Red Oak. Bishop Arts is its first in Dallas.

Window Seat is a recently opened cafe at 3018 Greenville Ave. with a travel theme that includes travel brochures and cute references on the menu such as "extra leg room" when you want to add flavored syrup to a drink. Their menu includes drip coffee, single-origin pour-over coffee, draft nitro cold brew, espresso drinks, tea, Italian sodas, and inventive seasonal beverages such as apple chai-der and sweet potato latte.

Xamán Cafe

Jefferson Boulevard coffee shop features an especially vibrant menu with Mexican coffee, espresso drinks, horchata, cajeta macchiato, cafe de olla sweetened with piloncillo and spiced with cinnamon, and sweet breads, plus a bar in the back.

Notes

Cafe Victoria has a new flavored latte: cookie butter. Flavored lattes are a thing at this indie coffee spot in Victory Park: They have 17 flavors such as lavender, butter pecan, gingerbread, and Mexican chile.

Civil Pour, the specialty coffee shop and craft beer bar at 8061 Walnut Hill Ln., has a beckoning new patio. Owners Chad and Nellie Ghannadpour Montgomery, who recently celebrated the shop's second anniversary, set up seating in front of the shop, in a courtyard that seems tailor made for outdoor seating. They've recently change their hours to accommodate demand: They open at 8 am daily, until 6 pm on Sunday, 7 pm on Monday-Wednesday, and 8 pm Thursday-Saturday.

Native Coffee in Addison recently acquired a cool new espresso machine by Slayer, a Seattle company, designed to make great drinks more efficiently. They've also added Off The Farm protein and vegan meal bars. This family-run shop is right by the Galleria, a neighborhood that's a coffee desert, but Native is kind of tucked away although it's an up-and-coming area, at 4319 Alpha Rd.

The Old Monk has introduced a daytime coffee program, Monday-Friday from 7 am-1 pm. Kendal Kohlman, who previously worked for Intelligentsia coffee, is managing, although they'll use beans from Cultivar. At 3 pm, they'll revert to being a Henderson Avenue bar.

Coming soon

Eiland Coffee Roasters is opening a cafe in 2021 in Richardson at 2701 Custer Pkwy., in the former location of Pearl Cup Coffee, which closed. Founder Clay Eiland launched the roaster at 532 N. Interurban St. He previously tried to open a cafe at Richardson Restaurant Park but neighbors objected to the idea of a drive-through.

Fairgrounds Coffee & Tea, a chain from Chicago with locations in Milwaukee, Minneapolis, and L.A., will open a shop in Dallas, in a high-rise office building in the Knox-Henderson district in 2021.

The Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee is a new coffee shop opening in Deep Ellum, on the ground floor of the mixed-use Novel building. Georgia-based chain with nine locations was founded by Jonathan Golden, an ordained Anglican Priest who wanted to help the Rwandan people following the genocide in 1994.