4 Dallas-area restaurants to test new vegan tenders from Golden Chick

Dallas-based Golden Chick is joining the sizzling-hot plant-based trend by testing out a new product: the buzzy Beyond Chicken Tenders, which will be available in only four select Dallas-Fort Worth locations starting Monday November 8.

Golden Chick executive chef J. Sullivan says in a release that the food industry is changing and adapting, and they're rolling with it by offering a plant-based menu item.

"With this new creation, we get to infuse our beloved Golden Chick flavors into an option that may make you view plant-based meat differently," Sullivan says.

The test is being hosted at four DFW locations:

Garland Lavon: 2702 Lavon Dr.

Irving Regent: 3511 Regent Blvd., #100

Garland/Jupiter: 2172 N. Jupiter Rd.

Fort Worth: 2820 E. Berry St.

They'll offer it in a combination meal, with four tenders, one side, a 30-ounce drink, and a yeast roll for $9.59.

Customers can also substitute chicken tenders in their meal or mix and match their order for an additional 50-cent charge per plant-based tender.

The new Beyond Meat offering is made from plant-based protein, has 14 grams of protein per serving, and no GMOs. It's one of the hottest new plant-based introductions in 2021.

Crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside, the new plant-based offering is a twist on a classic dish and is made from simple, plant-based ingredients.

"Over the past year we have been planning and researching the best products to create a premium plant-based tender offering,” said Mark Parmerlee, President and Chairman of Golden Chick. “We are excited to expand the appeal of our menu to include customers who prefer plant-based options. Our Beyond Chicken Tenders taste so good they can be enjoyed by chicken lovers and vegetarians alike."

The test will run from November 8 through January 2, 2022. Based on test results, they hope to launch the offering more broadly across the chain in 2022.

Dallas is also currently one of only four markets in the U.S. that's serving as a test market for the new McPlant, the vegan burger collaboration between Beyond and McDonald's.

Burger King has partnered with Impossible, whose Impossible burger it began selling in 2019. Burger King is currently testing Impossible Nuggets, their plant-based "chicken" nuggets, in Des Moines, Boston, and Miami.

Alex Bentley contributed to this story.