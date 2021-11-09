Hipster Austin restaurant Loro opens 2nd Dallas location in Addison

A hipster restaurant from Austin is opening in Addison: Loro, the Asian smokehouse and bar from Aaron Franklin (Franklin Barbecue) and chef Tyson Cole (Uchi), will open a location in Addison at 14999 Montfort Dr., IE the old Flying Saucer, which closed in December 2020.

According to a release, it'll open in fall 2022.

This will be the second in the DFW area; the first opened in Old East Dallas in July 2021. They're also opening a location in Houston in early 2022, which will beat Addison.

Loro was founded in Austin in 2018, and is a part of the restaurant group that owns Uchi, Uchiko, and Uchibā, in fact, all of the Uchis.

The menu combines the southeast Asian flavors for which Tyson Cole has become known with the Texas BBQ thing that's a specialty of Franklin's.

Loro Addison is a ways off but the release predicts a variety of dishes created by Cole, Franklin, and culinary VP Jack Yoss, as well as an expansive deck for dining; an outdoor waiting space with large existing trees; and a covered outdoor bar for waiting diners.

The space is anticipated to be 5,200 square feet with 140 interior seats and 25 interior tables; and an expansive outdoor space with 150 seats with 65 seats in the wait area. Design will incorporate lighting fixtures, furniture packages, and material finishes that reflect Addison.

"We have been so pleased with the reception we have received at our first Loro in D/FW that we set our sights immediately on another Dallas area neighborhood," says Hai Hospitality CEO Tony Montero in a statement. "Addison is thriving, and we are thrilled to bring Loro to this dynamic, growing community."