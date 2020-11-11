New 'ghost kitchen' serves wings and beer at 5 locations across Dallas

The most popular response to the coronavirus from restaurants has been fried chicken, and you can add another to your list: Called Jolene's Wings & Beer, it's a new takeout & delivery "ghost" restaurant specializing in wings, sides, and house beer.

Jolene's is unusual in that it's a spinoff of an existing restaurant: Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, the Rocky Mountain-themed chain of casual restaurants which has five locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Lazy Dog founder/CEO Chris Simms says in a release that they'd already been focused on wings, even before the virus came along.

"We've been playing around in the kitchen with different sauces and flavors on our wings for years and now seemed like the right time to share some of our favorites," Simms says. "Jolene's Wings & Beer gives us a way to serve more people in our communities and bring some fun with crave-able, scratch-made wings at a great value."

The name is inspired by the 1975 retro RV that Lazy Dog renovated last year and took on the road to visit restaurants, ranchers, growers, and communities around the country.

Jolene's is available for take-out or delivery and has choice of bone-in or boneless wings in eight flavors that include the currently buzzy Nashville Hot, plus Buffalo already a popular item at Lazy Dog, plus Kung Pao, Sweet Chili, Cajun Lime, Smoky BBQ, Garlic Parm, and "naked," without sauce or seasoning.

Sauces include Honey Mustard, Blue Cheese, Umami, Spicy Maple, BBQ, Nashville Hot Ranch, and Ranch.

Sides start at $2 and include:

coleslaw

celery + carrots

fries

Cajun fries with chipotle ranch

umami fries with umami sauce

sweet potato tots with jalapeno aioli

onion rings

Salads and housemade desserts round out the menu.

Jolene’s operates out of all of Lazy Dog's 39 locations and that includes Addison, Allen, Arlington, Euless, and Plano.

If you're 21 or older, they're also doing four-packs of 16-ounce cans of Lazy Dog’s house beers for $15, brewed for the chain by Melvin Brewing, including Huckleberry Haze IPA, Bonita Bonita Pale Ale, Whoa, Nellie Lager, Old Pal White Ale and Ankle Buster Blonde.