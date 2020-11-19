Deep Ellum bar and Dallas favorite Black Swan Saloon closes

One of Dallas' most popular bars is closing: Black Swan Saloon, a Deep Ellum institution and a leading light on the local cocktail scene, is closing.

Owner-bartender Gabe Sanchez announced the closure on Instagram. He didn't offer a reason or explanation, but as a bar only, without food, Black Swan has been closed since the lockdown was instituted in March.

"After 10 years there is not an easy way to say good bye," he said. "I’ve drug my feet trying to figure out the best way to convey how deeply grateful I am to have you all become part of my life."

"We've shared a lot together. High fives, hugs, laughs, cries, first dates, engagements, weddings, accomplishments, graduations, births of children, celebrating dear friends. Life. For all of these things and more I say thank you."

"But it’s time for goodbye. We had a great run," he says.

Black Swan opened in 2010 and was beloved both for its stellar cocktails and friendly, attentive service.

Sanchez was also early on the craft cocktail scene, helping to make craft cocktails a thing in Dallas.

He and the bar won dozens of awards and accolades and were repeat nominees for Best Bar and Best Bartender in CultureMap's annual Tastemaker Awards, which he always seemed to win, no matter what the competition.

He and the bar have an intensely loyal following such that, when CultureMap did one of its first best bars lists in 2013 and omitted Black Swan, there was such an uproar that columnist Jonathan Rienstra penned an apology that offered some insight into why Sanchez was so well loved.

Although Sanchez is closing, his post alludes to the fact that a new team will be taking over the space.

"I'm going to hand it off to great neighborhood guys who I know will do an amazing job of sharing as well," he says.