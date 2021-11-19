Rooftop bubble bars with igloos return to Dallas for Christmas holiday

Dallas' coolest holiday bar phenomenon is back: Rooftop "bubble bars" featuring cozy igloos are returning, with installations at three Dallas-area hotels.

Rooftop igloo bars are a trend that first surfaced in DFW in 2020 and arose partially out of the cautious pandemic days, but blossomed into their own full-blown sizzling-hot thing.

Also referred to as garden igloos, these "bubbles" are like plastic caves, like a geodesic dome, where you can hang out and imbibe under the winter sky, protected by your bubble from the elements.

They first bubbled up in Dallas in 2019, but zoomed into popularity in 2020 when people were trying to find ways to be social during coronavirus times.

Three locations have set the stage for bubble bars in 2021, including two in downtown Dallas and the other in Historic Downtown Grapevine, as follows:

Waterproof Lounge

Rooftop bar on the 19th floor of the Statler Dallas hotel in downtown Dallas pioneered the rooftop igloo bar in Dallas in 2019, and will bring it back for 2021 with a thematic twist.

Dubbed "Winterproof," the installation will observe a ski lodge theme: The bartenders will be "ski instructors" and the waitresses will be "ski bunnies," while the interior will have a ski-lodge-like decor.

Each igloo will be called a "snow cloud," and there'll be an extra-large one called Cloud 19.

The installation is anticipated to start the first week of December, with price and options similar to last year, with rates from $100-$200 per hour, depending on date and time, and a two-hour minimum.

Miracle on Commerce

Illuminated igloos return to The Adolphus hotel in downtown Dallas, who are transforming their rooftop into a winter wonderland, with cozy cabins, illuminated igloos, warm boozy cocktails, and tableside smores, as part of the hotel's much larger annual celebration of the holidays.

The igloos debuted November 17 and will be available through January 30.

Their poolside cabanas are now poolside "cabins" with miniature hearths, and they have 8 igloos ready for groups to reserve. They'll also bring back their miniature curling rink, for that Winter Olympics vibe.

Igloos and cabins are available by reservation only, Wednesday-Saturday nights, with two seatings:

Early (4-7:30 pm)

Small Cabins (2 - 4 people) - $200 rental comes with one bottle of Sparkling Wine

Large Cabins (2 - 8 people) - $350 rental comes with two bottles of Sparkling Wine

Igloo (2 - 4 people) - $300 rental comes with a bottle of Premium Sparkling Wine

Late (8 pm to "late")

Small Cabins (2 - 4 people) - $300 rental comes with one bottle of Sparkling Wine

Large Cabins (2 - 8 people) - $450 rental comes with two bottles of Sparkling Wine

Igloo (2 - 4 people) - $400 rental comes with a bottle of Premium Sparkling Wine

A special holiday menu will include spirited holiday cocktails such as the Honey Bear Eggnog and Kentucky Hot Coco, plus bite-sized snacks such as Merry Mac & Cheese Balls and Señor Santo’s Tamale Bites.

Additional seating areas are open on a first-come, first-serve basis. So you can come and watch other people having fun inside their igloos. Maybe stand right outside and gaze in longingly.

Hotel Vin

The 120-room boutique hotel in downtown Grapevine that's home to Bacchus Kitchen + Bar and Harvest Hall brings back their rooftop "bubbles," located on the Rioja Rooftop Terrace, the hotel's fourth-floor terrace bar.

They'll debut on November 26.

They have eight bubbles total. Each seats up to 6-8 guests. They come with blankets and heaters to keep your party warm, and if you want service, you press a button and the bubbles light up to alert hotel staff.

This year, they've formalized with three official options:

Happy Hour Bubble, 4-5 pm. Bring your bubble to our bubbles for a two-hour experience to enjoy drinks and fondue! We get you started with a bottle of Seguras Viudas Heredad Cava. $100

Two-Hour Bar Bubble, 5:30 or 8 pm. Same as the happy hour bubble, just more time to enjoy your bubble.

Full Dining Bubble, 5:30 or 8 pm. Seasonally inspired three-course dinner, comes with a bottle of wine. Dinner is $150 per person, with a minimum of 4 guests.

You can make your reservation online at www.opentable.com/r/rioja-rooftop-bar-grapevine.