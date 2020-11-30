Food & Wine declares 2 Dallas butcher shops a cut above the rest

National food magazine Food & Wine released a list of the best butcher shops and meat markets in America, and two butchers in Dallas made the list:

Deep Cuts , a North Dallas shop known for its barbecue bacon burgers, Wagyu beef, and charcuterie meats

Ordered alphabetically, the list includes nearly 100 butcher shops from across the U.S., from classic shops dating back a century to modern meat markets that focus on sustainability and artisan offerings.

"There was one very clear standard: The more sustainable, the more rebellious against the prevailing winds in a morally corrupt industry, the better," the intro says.

The magazine's blurb on Kuby's references their history and Park Cities location:

"The way the family tells it, the Kuby's story begins back in Germany and many a century ago, when one of the very-elder Kubys was known for making some of the best venison wurst in all of Kaiserslautern. Years later, hunters may still drag their carcasses to this Park Cities processor that's also very much a terrific butcher shop and restaurant. Kuby's landjager is echt Dallas."

About Deep Cuts, the magazine states:

"Texas is one of those states producing enough quality meat and poultry to overwhelm the unfamiliar, more than just a little. As far as guides to the regional landscape go, you'd be hard pressed to find better than Nate Abeyta; his shop, opened with partners a few short years ago, is already working on an expansion —yes, in the middle of a pandemic."

The Food & Wine accolades come amid an industrious year for butcher shops, despite the pandemic. As the magazine notes, butcher shops were among the few businesses that prospered during COVID-19,with some shops reporting growth of 50 percent, or even more, in sales.

Other Texas butcheries singled out include Dai Due Butcher Shop & Supper Club and Salt & Time, both in Austin, plus Dziuk's Meat Market in Castroville, Wiatrek's Meat Market in Poth, Bellville Meat Market, and Thorndale Meat Market.

Salt & Time chef Ben Runkle recently opened The Butcher’s Burger, which features a range of drool-worthy burgers, including Salt & Time’s bestselling classic burger as well as unique takes on lamb and pork burgers. And Dai Due chef Jesse Griffiths just announced he’d soon publish his second book, The Hog Book, a textbook of sorts for field-dressing and butchering feral hogs, complete with photos from acclaimed Texas photographer Jody Horton. With a Kickstarter campaign underway to raise funds for the project, Griffiths hopes to self-publish the book in spring 2021.